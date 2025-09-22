The post DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory.  Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks.  Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch.  However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype.  DOGE Technical Outlook At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon.  Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025.  SHIB’s Current Struggles Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand.  Source: CoinMarketCap However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to… The post DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory.  Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks.  Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch.  However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype.  DOGE Technical Outlook At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon.  Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025.  SHIB’s Current Struggles Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand.  Source: CoinMarketCap However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to…

DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:32
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001254-2.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.8-7.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26243+4.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01284-7.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017955+1.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24984-6.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002544-5.32%

Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory. 

Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks. 

Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch

Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch. 

However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype. 

DOGE Technical Outlook

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon. 

Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025. 

SHIB’s Current Struggles

Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to other potential alternatives.

What’s Next For Shiba Inu? 

Although Shiba Inu appears to be losing its momentum, some analysts believe it might be gearing up for a bigger move. The token’s market outlook reveals a steady increase in accumulation and buying pressure

Recently, the Shiba Inu token has seen a massive burn of around $4 million SHIB in the past week alone. These burning activities are usually carried out to increase the token’s value by pushing it towards scarcity. However, even this substantial token burn rate failed to uplift SHIB’s price.

Therefore, considering current scenarios, experts believe SHIB might not be able to mirror its 2021 gains. Hence, traders are eyeing MAGAX for explosive 100x potential. 

Why MAGAX Could be 2025’s top 100x Meme Pick?

While previous meme giants like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu stalls, MAGAX plans to introduce a new wave of meme-driven rewards. This meme coin is not just powered by hype but also by AI-driven utility. 

The most prominent feature of this protocol is its Meme-to-earn reward system. It is designed to help creators earn rewards by making viral memes. MAGAX serves as a perfect opportunity for investors who want to explore the cutting-edge Web3 technology. 

Its AI-powered ecosystem automatically rewards the creators based on the amount of their virality score. On top of this, the platform also enables users to experience a complete decentralized environment where community governance is a top priority. 

Let’s explore why MAGAX is increasingly becoming a top choice among investors:  

  • Gamified User Experience: A more fun and engaging way to participate in multiple activities and earn rewards. 
  • Fraud Prevention Measures: This platform utilizes AI-powered bots to detect any fraudulent activity or unauthorized access. 
  • Ultimate Security Assurance: As meme coins usually lack security, MAGAX sets itself apart with security audits conducted by Certik, the largest blockchain security audit firm.

Secure the Best Meme coin Presale Before it Explodes

Although Dogecoin and Shiba Inu possess a long-term growth potential, they leave no room for retail investors to acquire massive gains. Here comes MAGAX in play, which is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to join its presale at just $0.000293.

Its presale is currently in stage 2 and has crossed almost 100k in funding. This presale round is expected to deliver 153x ROI, which makes MAGAX a top 100x meme pick of 2025. 

Early buyers can also secure 5% extra tokens on all purchases. Considering this offer, experts believe now is the perfect opportunity to secure massive moonshots at the lowest price. 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/doge-shib-magax-2025s-100x-meme-picks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Over $20 billion has already poured into crypto treasury firms in 2025. Has funding peaked — or is more to come?
Moonveil
MORE$0.08841-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:47
Share
Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

The post Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential, noting, “My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum.” Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun’s appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…
MemeCore
M$2.42898-8.20%
Echo
ECHO$0.03813-6.45%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07697+4.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:41
Share
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$3.063-1.54%
SIX
SIX$0.02179-1.71%
GET
GET$0.006376-12.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
Share

Trending News

More

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust