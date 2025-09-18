DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 18:00
Rumors of a potential DOGE supply cut have set social media and trading forums alight, with investors speculating on how scarcity could impact meme coin valuations. The narrative of a 90% supply cut has amplified discussions around meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as traders hunt for tokens that can replicate past explosive rallies.

Many traders and retail investors are looking at them for the upside potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE is under the radar by analysts and investors for its security, growing community, and structured tokenomics as altcoin, alongside the meme coins in today’s environment.

Dogecoin Price Outlook Ahead of October

Dogecoin has held steady above $0.20 despite broader market volatility. Analysts believe the coin remains on track to reclaim its $0.45 target in 2025, supported by whale accumulation and persistent retail flows.

  • Technical setup: RSI sits near neutral, with moving averages suggesting consolidation before the next leg higher.
  • Investor flows: Whale wallets reportedly added over $300M in August, reinforcing confidence in DOGE’s staying power.
  • ETF speculation: With Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs driving institutional inflows, many expect meme coins like DOGE to benefit indirectly from liquidity rotation.

If scarcity rumors prove credible, the supply narrative could provide DOGE the additional momentum needed to accelerate its path back to $0.45 and beyond.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out

While DOGE and SHIB dominate headlines, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining momentum as one of the best meme coins to buy ahead of October. Its appeal rests on three key pillars:

  1. Scarcity Narrative: MAGACOIN FINANCE operates under a fixed token supply, reinforcing long-term scarcity and making it less inflationary than many meme tokens.
  2. Security: A double audit has validated the smart contract, adding credibility and investor confidence in a space often plagued by risks.
  3. Community Hype: Presale participation and whale accumulation show that investor traction is accelerating. The project’s grassroots buzz across Telegram and X mirrors early-stage growth patterns seen in DOGE and SHIB before their breakout rallies.

Analysts describe MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem positioned to benefit from the same forces driving the meme coin sector — scarcity, hype, and cultural resonance.

Conclusion

With the allegations of DOGE supply cut, market discussion is buzzing with a 90% scarcity narrative. Further, with the ETF decision in October, the attention is on meme coins. MAGACOIN FINANCE can be included in the financial portfolios of investors seeking growth, momentum, and a community-driven investment avenue. If you are monitoring meme coin rotations or hyper-scarcity-driven tokens MAGACOIN FINANCE should definitely be on your watchlist as part of a diversified altcoin strategy.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

