DOGE to $1 Still Possible, But This Meme Coin Could Turn $20 Into $2,000

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:52
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007035+28.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22327+1.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003124-2.22%

SPONSORED POST*

Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a 2.2% price drop over the last month, declining to $0.2338 as market volatility returns to the altcoin sector. This correction wiped out over $1 billion in market value, bringing Dogecoin’s market capitalization down to $35.27 billion. The trading volume increased by more than 147% in the same period, reaching $5.09 billion. Despite the decline, Dogecoin’s long-term projections remain a topic of active debate, with many analysts suggesting the possibility of DOGE reaching $1 under favorable market conditions.

Whereas the future of Dogecoin is tied to the movement of overall sentiment through and the long-term adoption, another meme coin currently presents itself as a significant investment opportunity. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin project that is already in the presale stage, has already been able to raise above 22.7 million dollars of the target value of 25.4 million dollars. As a token that sold over 14.4 billion of 15.75 billion tokens available in Stage 12 of the launch, LILPEPE may well be an attractive asset that small investments can yield large returns. It is also showing the probability of turning $20 into $2000.

Dogecoin Faces Short-Term Pressure, But Long-Term Interest Remains

DOGE was under pressure throughout the last week, unable to hold above the price at the resistance level of $0.217 and declined during late trading hours before recording an over 8% daily rise. The selling pressure was concurred with a broader decline in the altcoin market, which triggered the decline in trading activity. Dogecoin has a circulating supply of 150.63 billion tokens with no maximum limit raising inflationary concerns about the price.

In spite of these pressures, the prospect of long-term Dogecoin bulls has outlived due to its historical popularity and cryptocurrency community advancement. Analysts add that DOGE hitting the $1 mark can still occur even when sentiment turns against high-liquidity meme coins, should market cycles occur anew. Nevertheless, in the short term, they are under the driving force of general market sentiment and market liquidity.

Little Pepe Gathers Steam as Presale Is Approaching Conclusion

Whereas DOGE struggles with market corrections, Little Pepe still experiences inflow with investments, as it is in the middle of the presale. The project is reaching its funding target, and token prices are set to increase from $0.0021 to $0.0022 in the next stage. The second aspect is that investors can use either ETH or USDT to buy LILPEPE through the official presale portal or more conventional regular payment methods.

Some of the factors surrounding Little Pepe contributing to its presale traction are as follows. These comprise a Layer-2 blockchain designed to trade meme coins, charge low fees and have improved speed. Besides, the CertiK audit score stands at 95.49%, forming a high level of security framework, and the project has an inclusion of zero-tax transactions and sniper-bot protection to increase trading fairness. Moreover, listing on two centralized exchanges will further reinforce its launch in the market. These are some of the structural advantages, in addition to the fact that its price is accessible enough to entice even the smallest investment of $20 to $2000.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
