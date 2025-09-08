Dogecoin Aims for $1, Shiba Inu Targets 20x—Yet Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Steals the Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.528+2.93%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009361-0.22%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001279+3.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.9+9.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09913-1.24%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528-4.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264+1.93%

Crypto investors are once again turning their attention to meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as speculation builds around the next big rally in 2025. Both tokens have strong communities and proven track records of delivering surprise gains in past bull markets. However, a new entrant—Ozak AI (OZ)—is capturing even more attention with its projected 100× potential, making it one of the most talked-about presales in the market today.

Dogecoin—The Original Meme Coin Eyes $1

Dogecoin has been trading around $0.2163 and remains the most recognized meme coin in the world. Its enduring popularity is driven by its community, social media momentum, and occasional endorsements from high-profile figures. Every bull run, DOGE manages to attract a wave of retail investors who see it as both fun and speculative.

The target price of $1 has long been a psychological milestone for the Dogecoin community. If retail momentum returns in 2025 alongside broader market recovery, analysts believe DOGE could make another strong attempt at breaking into that range. While a 4× return from its current level is impressive, the upside is modest compared to the explosive potential of emerging presale projects.

Shiba Inu—The Project With 20x Hype

Shiba Inu, often called the “Dogecoin killer,” is currently priced near $0.00001228. It has carved out a unique niche among meme coins by building an ecosystem that includes a decentralized exchange, staking options, and metaverse initiatives. SHIB is not just about memes anymore; it’s slowly evolving into a more utility-focused project.

Price forecasts for SHIB suggest the possibility of 20× gains if retail speculation combines with continued ecosystem development. A strong rally would push Shiba Inu to levels that could deliver life-changing returns for holders who accumulate early. Still, just like Dogecoin, SHIB’s performance is heavily tied to market sentiment and investor enthusiasm for meme tokens.

Ozak AI—The 100x Presale Opportunity

While DOGE and SHIB generate headlines, Ozak AI is capturing serious investor demand with its ambitious presale. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, Ozak AI is building tools for predictive analytics, automation, and business decision-making. This positions it as more than a meme-driven play—it’s a utility project with real-world applications.

Currently in its fifth presale stage at a price of $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.7 million and sold more than 850 million tokens. Market analysts project the token could reach as high as $1, representing a staggering 100× return for early participants. With listings confirmed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, plus security audits from both CertiK and internal teams, Ozak AI has built strong credibility to match its hype.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain fan favorites with solid potential heading into 2025. DOGE’s push toward $1 and SHIB’s chance at 20× gains make them attractive plays for speculative traders. However, Ozak AI’s presale trajectory and $1 price prediction put it in a league of its own, offering the kind of exponential upside rarely seen in today’s market. For investors seeking the next big breakout, Ozak AI is quickly emerging as the token that could define the next bull cycle.

About Ozak AI 

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/dogecoin-aims-for-1-shiba-inu-targets-20x-yet-ozak-ais-100x-potential-steals-the-show/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.012-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0974+7.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001988+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+1.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010674-2.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.34595+0.52%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07066-25.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy