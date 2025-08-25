Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 00:04
Threshold
T$0.01681-0.82%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.016209-0.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.55+2.82%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.10658-2.82%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5752-0.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001109-1.50%

Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy.

Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025

Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride

Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype.

Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach.

Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after.

For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore.

Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride

Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060.

For seasoned traders, this is classic meme coin territory, sudden slides followed by equally surprising rebounds. But for newcomers, it feels like stepping onto a rollercoaster without knowing if the next turn goes up or down.

On the daily chart, PEPE’s price action looks like it’s coiling inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, the crypto equivalent of holding your breath before a jump. The setup hints at a strong move ahead, though whether that’s to the moon or further down the pond is the real question.

Why investors are chasing Brett’s golden goose

In crypto, nothing gets traders sprinting faster than the promise of massive staking rewards. We’ve seen it before, projects like PancakeSwap and Avalanche drew in early adopters with juicy yields that made wallets fat almost overnight. Now, Layer Brett is turning heads with staking rewards nearing 5,330%, the kind of number that makes even hardened meme coin gamblers sit up straighter.

But this isn’t just hype wrapped in a meme. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett combines speed, low fees, and security, a cocktail that’s hard to beat. The presale entry point at just $0.0047 feels like the early Dogecoin or SHIB days, when the “if you know, you know” crowd made fortunes for simply getting in early.

What really seals the deal is Brett’s hybrid identity: meme energy on the surface, but under the hood, real interoperability and bridging solutions. That mix of fun and utility explains why investors are piling into this presale like it’s the next great crypto migration.

The new meme coin migration

Crypto thrives on chaos, but for many Dogecoin and Pepe holders, the wild swings have turned excitement into exhaustion. DOGE still whiplashes between breakouts and breakdowns, while PEPE keeps coiling in nerve-testing patterns that leave traders second-guessing.

That volatility has sparked a new hunt for stability with upside, and Layer Brett has slid into the spotlight. With presale pricing at just $0.0047 and staking rewards near 5,330%, it blends meme-coin buzz with Ethereum Layer 2 muscle. That rare mix of fun, scale, and real utility is why many now hail it as the “fresh Shiba Inu of 2025.”

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/dogecoin-and-pepe-coin-volatility-too-much-investors-shift-to-layer-bretts-presale-citing-massive-staking-rewards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005733+9.95%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04334-3.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008176+2.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

The post Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.234+12.12%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.151723-3.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001721+0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:10
Share

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move

New Under-$0.0025 Ethereum (ETH) Token Set to Surge Over 20,000% to $0.50 in 2025