Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Capitulate, With Many Chasing 150x Gains In 2025 With Layer Brett

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 21:30
dogecoin-doge lbr 7

Dogecoin and Pepe, two of the meme world’s brightest stars, aren’t shining like they used to in 2025. Both coins are hitting a wall with bloated market caps, little innovation, and sideways stagnation, turning once life-changing upside into a nostalgia badge that has investors itching for the next big breakout.

That’s why the buzz around Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is deafening. Currently in presale, the project fuses meme culture with Ethereum Layer-2 speed, staking rewards that border on the ridiculous, and tokenomics built to scale. 

The hype isn’t just talk, analysts are already throwing out bold forecasts, with some suggesting $LBRETT could 150x in 2025. It’s a fresh take on what a meme coin can be, and it’s turning heads fast.

Why Dogecoin holders are capitulating 

Dogecoin was the pioneer, born as a joke in 2013, only to become a cultural and financial sensation thanks to Elon Musk’s tweets and viral adoption. It once carried dreams of a $1 price target, a moon mission for the ages.

But reality has sobered the party. Trading around the mid-20 cent mark, Dogecoin faces tough headwinds: no major upgrades, limited use cases beyond tips and novelty payments, and an inflationary supply that keeps adding coins to circulation. The “fun” remains, but the explosive upside does not.

Investors who once held tight for 100× returns are realizing the meme coin that started it all has matured into a nostalgic brand. For traders chasing real asymmetry, where $100 could become $15,000, Dogecoin no longer qualifies. It’s why capital is quietly migrating toward newer, leaner plays like Layer Brett, which promise the kind of speed and staking rewards DOGE simply can’t offer.

lbr banner 9

The frog that made millionaires, but can’t make more

Pepe Coin was the breakout star of 2023, turning a meme into a multi-billion-dollar market cap phenomenon. It made headlines for creating overnight millionaires and capturing meme culture like lightning in a bottle. Its community is fierce, its branding iconic.

Yet, as Pepe has grown, its ceiling has lowered. With valuations already sky-high, there’s little room left for those life-changing multiples. Despite dominating social media chatter, the project hasn’t added meaningful utility. No staking ecosystem, no significant expansions, just pure meme energy. For early adopters, it’s been rewarding. For newcomers, it’s a slow grind, not a rocket.

Many Pepe holders are cutting bait, chasing Layer Brett’s presale, where low entry prices, high staking APYs, and Layer‑2 infrastructure promise the massive returns Pepe can no longer deliver.

Layer Brett Presale & Hype Engine 

Layer Brett has emerged as the antidote to meme coin fatigue. Its presale launched with tokens priced under half a cent, offering early investors an affordable entry point with the potential to compound dramatically. Already, $2M has poured in, signaling massive community momentum.

But it’s more than hype. Built on Ethereum Layer-2, Brett boasts fast, low-cost transactions, solving the fee frustrations of older meme coins. Staking yields add another layer, with jaw-dropping APY projections meant to attract long-term holders. Gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and even DAO governance plans round out a package that blends meme culture with actual tech.

This “meme coin 2.0” approach is why traders are buzzing. By fusing community fun with real scalability and utility, Layer Brett positions itself as both a cultural token and a functional crypto network. The presale isn’t just speculation, it’s the foundation for a meme-powered ecosystem with genuine infrastructure.

lbr

Conclusion

In the grand saga of memes, Dogecoin and Pepe will always be legends, but they’ve become more like museum pieces than rocket ships. Their glory days of wild gains are behind them, leaving holders searching for the next phenomenon. 

Layer Brett, with its Layer-2 speed, massive staking yields, and a presale already generating serious buzz, looks like the natural evolution. It carries the humor and energy of meme culture but layers it with real crypto mechanics. For investors chasing that elusive 150× upside, the writing is clear: the next big meme isn’t just funny, it’s functional.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit