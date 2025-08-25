Dogecoin And Pepe Holders Looking For Next 100x Gems Turn Towards Remittix

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:35
RealLink
REAL$0.05886+3.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.44+3.43%
Gems
GEMS$0.14599-1.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.06635+0.86%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21978-2.72%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019-5.29%
Crypto News

As the crypto market navigates turbulent waters, some projects offer better opportunities than others.

While Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to display strength, with network stability and technical fundamentals suggesting possible breakouts and Pepe Coin (PEPE) maintains cultural buzz despite massive supply and volatile swings, the bets might be on Remittix (RTX).

This PayFi sensation has emerged as a practical alternative to these meme coins thanks to its real-world applications in cross-border payments and a growing ecosystem. These attributes appeal to investors seeking functional and sustainable growth for their portfolios.

Dogecoin Retains Support Level Amid Consolidation

Source: TradingView

According to Dogecoin price charts, the mem coin is consolidating within a broadening wedge, with resistance levels at $0.30, $0.36, and $0.45 if a breakout happens. Experts warn that a general market leverage could cause sudden liquidations but network fundamentals stay healthy. Investors are watching chain activity and technical levels to evaluate whether Dogecoin is ready for a short-term breakout.

Pepe Coin Reliance on Meme Power Hits Volatile Reality

Source: TradingView 

Analysts believe Pepe Coin (PEPE) $1 target would need a $420 trillion market cap. Such market cap volume is beyond realistic expectations.

Amid dangers like thefts and competition from other meme cryptos, Pepe relies on its cultural appeal, NFT integrations via Pepe Palace and social media hype. Market analysts tip a 2025 high around the $0.0000535 mark, emphasizing speculative possibility while stressing volatility and little or no practical utility.

Remittix Could Deliver the Next 100x Crypto Through Utility

While Dogecoin and Pepe rely on market hype, Remittix (RTX) presents a functional alternative for investors seeking real-world utility-based growth. Currently selling for $0.0969, the project has sold over 618 million of its RTX tokens and raised over $21 million in capital, all before launch. Remittix provides practical utilities, including cross-border payments, DeFi solutions and crypto-to-fiat transfers.

This project isn’t a meme-driven token. RTX is backed by adoption-ready infrastructure with robust security, making it a growth-oriented option for savvy traders.

Major Factors Behind Remittix Rocketing Adoption:

  • Global Access for Users: Transfer crypto straight to bank accounts in over 30 countries
  • Security First: Successful CertiK audit to confirm the project’s transparency and trust
  • Seamless Cross-Border Payments: Users enjoy payments involving over 40 cryptos and 30 fiat currencies
  • Built for Adoption and Growth: Fit for freelancers, merchants and global businesses, driving growth through adoption
  • Imminent Wallet Launch in September: This addition will bring a streamlined mobile experience with real-time FX conversion

This project is for investors seeking growth and real-world impact with enough exposure that blends hype and function. Remittix (RTX) could offer the most sustainable path to the next 100x crypto boom.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:
Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-and-pepe-holders-looking-for-next-100x-gems-turn-towards-remittix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$197.8-3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-3.15%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01947-6.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship