Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:26
Thursday is a historic day for meme coins, as the first-ever spot Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch. Excitement is high in the space right now, and it feels like another breakout is within reach. 

No one truly knows how much demand this ETF launch will generate, but Dogecoin has long been on the radar of traditional finance (TradFi) players – so analysts expect sizeable inflows that could boost the wider meme coin market, including leading projects like Shiba Inu alongside smaller alternatives with more growth potential.

One low-cap project that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are watching right now is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin with comedic branding, real utilities, and a heavily discounted price.

Currently in presale, the project has raised $2.3 million to date, demonstrating strong interest from early investors. Let’s explore why MAXI is attracting attention, and what the future might hold once it hits the open market.

MAXI’s 142% Staking APY and Token Utilities

One of the main reasons investors are flocking to Maxi Doge is its lucrative rewards. Presale buyers have the chance to stake their MAXI tokens and currently earn an impressive 142% APY.

These rewards will decrease as the staking pool grows, but at today’s rate, that’s about 0.38% ROI per day. Imagine a whale investing $20,000 into the presale – that would mean they are earning an extra $76 daily. And if the MAXI price surges once the token hits exchanges, that amount could multiply.

MAXI also offers additional utilities, including plans for integrations with futures trading platforms and community giveaways, which give investors more reasons to buy MAXI not just during the presale, but also long after it launches on exchanges.

And with such high staking rewards currently available, smart money meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming believe MAXI offers major advantages over top meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe. In a recent video, the analyst speculated that MAXI could be the best crypto to buy now – and suggested that it might even deliver 100x gains this year.

MAXI Prepares to Launch in Q4 With Rate Cuts and DOGE ETF Tailwinds

Besides utility, something else that’s exciting about Maxi Doge is that it’s gearing up to launch on the open market at just the right time. This is not only because of the upcoming Dogecoin ETF, but also because of macroeconomic tailwinds.

The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates for the first time since 2024, and CME Market’s FedWatch Now tool gives an 81% chance of another two 25-basis-point cuts by December. This reduces the cost of borrowing, and narrows yields on lower-risk assets such as bonds, which in turn could drive more liquidity to risk-on assets – including cryptocurrencies.

With this combination of regulated institutional rails into the meme coin sector, lowering interest rates, and MAXI preparing to list on exchanges, it appears that the project is at the epicenter of a rare, high-growth setup.

Maxi Doge Is Literally Dogecoin on Steroids

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a satirical jab at Bitcoin. Maxi Doge keeps that playful spirit, but shifts focus to the “crypto bro” culture that has developed recently. Its mascot is portrayed as a 1000x leverage degen who tracks his workouts, but not his trades. He doesn’t use stop-losses, and he’s always on the hunt for that one trade to take him from his mom’s basement to Lambo territory.

This branding clearly has viral potential and is the final, and possibly most important, piece of the Maxi Doge ecosystem. It helps set MAXI apart from other meme coins and gives its community a unique identity to rally around.

From 142% annual staking rewards and branding to launching on the market at the perfect time, the Maxi Doge presale seems to hold great potential – so it’s not surprising that top meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming are supporting it for big gains. 

But for investors looking to capitalize, now is the time to act. That’s because the current presale rate of $0.000258 won’t last – price increases will happen throughout the ICO, and the next one is in just two days.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-crypto-to-buy-now-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-holders-eyeing-new-meme-coin-with-142-apy/

