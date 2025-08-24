Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Lose Appeal In Backdrop of This Ethereum Layer 2 Project

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have dominated the meme coin scene for years, but both are now losing their shine as crypto users look for real utility and better technology. The current presale of Layer Brett (LBRETT) is making waves in the community, with analysts forecasting it as the next 100x altcoin, while DOGE trades near $0.22 and SHIB hovers at $0.00001328. The difference? Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 innovation, offering near-instant transactions, dramatically reduced gas fees, and a scalable ecosystem that outpaces both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Unlike DOGE and SHIB, which both face congested chains and high fees, Layer Brett processes activity off-chain for speed and anchors security on Ethereum. This means users enjoy low gas fee crypto transactions and lightning-fast confirmations, a critical advantage as Layer 2 blockchains are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027.

How LBRETT rewards early buyers and beats DOGE at its own game

Early adoption is everything in crypto, and Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) presale gives users access at just $0.0047 per token. With ETH, USDT, and BNB accepted, and wallet support for both MetaMask and Trust Wallet, entry is seamless. Compare that to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, whose main appeal is price nostalgia and meme status, not cutting-edge technology.

Staking crypto with LBRETT stands out: Presale buyers can lock in APYs over 2,480% (correct at the time of writing), far outstripping static meme tokens like DOGE. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics—25% reserved for staking—early backers are set up for potentially explosive DeFi rewards.

Main selling points of Layer Brett:

– Built on Ethereum Layer 2 for high-speed, scalable, and secure transactions

– Staking rewards over 2,480% APY for early buyers

– Ultra-low entry price with presale access at $0.0047

– Community-first project with a $1 million giveaway and active campaign incentives

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Bonk

Layer Brett isn’t just a new meme coin—it’s where meme meets mechanism. Unlike Brett (original), which launched on Base with limited utility, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance, scale, and user rewards. It combines viral culture with legitimate blockchain scaling, breaking away from the utility-free origins of coins like Dogecoin, SHIB, Pepe, and Bonk.

While DOGE and SHIB have achieved major market caps ($30 billion and $7.83 billion respectively), both coins face stagnant development and lack new features. Pepe and Bonk have seen recent token burns and ecosystem tweaks, but neither offers the Layer 2 speed, low fees, or DeFi coin potential of Layer Brett. Even Brett’s $550 million market cap and recent price volatility can’t match the staking and scaling features of Layer Brett.

Why the crypto community is getting behind Layer Brett and leaving DOGE behind

Crypto users want more than just hype—they want top DeFi tokens with real rewards. Layer Brett delivers with its ongoing crypto presale, gamified staking, and unique NFT integrations. The roadmap includes a DAO for future governance, making it a true Web3 project.

As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu face technical stagnation, Layer Brett is capturing attention as the best crypto to buy now and a potential top gainer crypto for the 2025 crypto bull run. The presale’s $1 million giveaway and massive APY offer unmatched upside for early participants. Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, but not for long. It’s the most scalable meme project ever launched on Ethereum Layer 2.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early—before the next wave of top altcoins leaves DOGE and SHIB behind.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-lose-appeal-in-backdrop-of-this-ethereum-layer-2-project/