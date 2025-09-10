Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Struggle For Momentum As Traders Flock To Rollblock’s 20x Storyline

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are showing signs of fatigue, with both meme coins struggling to build momentum despite broader market interest. The Dogecoin price and Shiba Inu price remain stuck in narrow ranges, leaving traders searching for better opportunities. 

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly emerged as that alternative, backed by over $11.6 million ICO funding and a live iGaming platform with over 12,000 games. Analysts now tip Rollblock as the 20x storyline attracting speculators away from DOGE and SHIB.

Rollblock Captures Investor Attention as Web3 Gaming Heats Up

Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly becoming one of the standout projects in Web3, combining blockchain transparency, DeFi mechanics, and revenue-sharing features that directly reward holders. Thousands of users are already active daily, playing over 12,000 AI-powered games from poker and blackjack to sports prediction leagues.

The RBLK token combines staking, high APYs, and a deflationary buyback-and-burn model to strengthen long-term value. Every week, Rollblock uses up to 30% of revenue to buy back tokens from the open market, burning 60% to tighten supply and distributing 40% to stakers, providing rewards of up to 30% APY.

Here are the key highlights of the Rollblock ecosystem:

  • Fully operational for more than 12 months, with millions wagered in its GameFi ecosystem

  • New users get $1,100 welcome bonus, and holders earn weekly rewards

  • Staking yields of up to 30% APY attract investors seeking passive income

  • Licensed, audited, and designed with transparency to ensure user trust

Demand is accelerating, with RBLK selling out at $0.068. Early backers have seen returns of over 500%, and with major exchange listings on the horizon, analysts expect prices to climb higher. Crypto Octo’s latest YouTube breakdown highlights why Rollblock is gaining traction across the Web3 community, with many calling it the best crypto to buy right now.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Clouded by Whale Sell-offs

Dogecoin has been staging a recovery, but heavy whale activity is keeping momentum in check. Holders with wallets between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have unloaded over 200 million tokens in just two days, sparking fears of more downside if selling continues.

Source

Despite a modest 0.82% increase, the Dogecoin price sits at $0.2146, moving within a narrow $0.208 to $0.223 range. Analysts warn that only a breakout will dictate the next direction: a move above $0.223 could spark a rally toward $0.245, while a slip below $0.208 risks a drop to $0.19.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Cautious Optimism Amid Weak Momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced a difficult 2025, losing more than 40% in value since January. Its latest drop from $0.0000142 in August to support near $0.000012 reflects the broader sideways trend in the market. 

Source

Moreover, the meme coin’s trading volumes have thinned, and SHIB remains under its 50-week moving average. Whale accumulation has also slowed, leaving momentum largely in the hands of retail traders, which adds risk to near-term moves.

Shiba Inu’s technicals show mixed signals. A descending triangle, anchored by July’s high of $0.0000159, has boxed SHIB into a tight range with the support down at $0.0000100. A breakout over this pattern could fuel a rally, with Shiba Inu possibly reclaiming its July peak, but it risks further decline if it fails to break away.

Why Rollblock is Best Positioned as 2025's Breakout Altcoin

The 2025 market is beginning to separate volatile tokens from genuine contenders, and Rollblock (RBLK) is emerging as the clear favorite for upside potential. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu battle to regain market confidence, neither carries the aggressive growth narrative that Rollblock has built.  

The table below shows how the three tokens compare: 

Metrics

Rollblock (RBLK)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Project Type

Blockchain-powered iGaming & GambleFi platform with 12,000+ games and sportsbook

Meme coin created as a joke is now a community-driven token

Meme coin with DeFi elements, Shibarium L2, and strong community focus

Current price

$0.068 (presale stage, up 500% from early rounds)

$0.21 (9th September 2025)

$0.000012 (9th September 2025)

Tokenomics

Deflationary: 30% revenue buybacks, 60% burned, 40% staked

Inflationary with unlimited supply

Large supply with ongoing burn initiatives

Growth Potential

Analysts tip 20x–40x gains by 2025 as adoption expands

Analysts see resistance at $0.242 with modest upside

Breakout is possible if the triangle resolves, but momentum is slowing

With major exchange listings around the corner and adoption climbing daily, analysts believe RBLK could be the standout performer of the year by delivering the 20x breakout gains traders are chasing.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
