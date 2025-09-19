The post Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume. XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch. Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M. The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity. “No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking. XRP ETF posts record opening The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025. Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 “That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs. Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades. Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.” Instead, DOJE’s… The post Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume. XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch. Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M. The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity. “No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking. XRP ETF posts record opening The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025. Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 “That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs. Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades. Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.” Instead, DOJE’s…

Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:27
1
1$0.011102-15.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08607-2.42%
XRP
XRP$2.9931-1.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017462+0.04%

  • New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume.

  • XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch.

  • Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M.

The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity.

“No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval.

Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking.

XRP ETF posts record opening

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025.

Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million.

“That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs.

Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades.

Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.”

Instead, DOJE’s performance put it among the top five ETF debuts of more than 700 launches this year.

Regulatory structure and outlook

Both funds were launched under the Investment Company Act of 1940, rather than the Securities Act of 1933, used by last year’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.

The “40 Act” framework allows for faster approval — 75 days compared to 240 — but imposes restrictions on holdings.

XRPR and DOJE do not directly own crypto.

Instead, they invest in a Cayman Islands subsidiary that holds digital assets, along with stakes in European and Canadian exchange-traded products that track the coins’ prices.

The strong start comes as issuers await approval for dozens of other crypto ETFs, including altcoin-focused products and funds tied to staking.

The Securities and Exchange Commission this week approved new ETF listing standards that could accelerate the pipeline.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/dogecoin-and-xrp-etfs-draw-massive-volume-on-first-day-of-trading/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate