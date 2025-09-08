Dogecoin Consolidates As Market Focus Shifts Toward A Viral Meme Taking The Internet By Storm

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/08 20:06
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01308-2.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002625+1.00%

The Dogecoin price has entered a consolidation phase, holding steady as traders wait for the next market catalyst. While DOGE has long been the face of meme coins, 2025 has introduced new contenders into the spotlight. One of the most talked-about names right now is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 token combining meme-driven energy with blockchain scalability. As Dogecoin cools off, many investors are eyeing $LBRETT as the meme coin poised to capture the next wave of growth.

Dogecoin holds steady amid consolidation

Dogecoin has been through multiple cycles of hype, and  celebrity endorsements. Its cultural influence remains unmatched, but its massive supply and slower technical updates mean the Dogecoin price often consolidates for long periods between big moves. 

Some traders remain loyal to DOGE, citing its community strength and mainstream recognition as reasons to hold. However, others are now diversifying into newer projects with higher growth potential.

Layer Brett captures viral attention

Layer Brett has emerged as a breakout story in early 2025. Unlike Dogecoin, which relies heavily on brand recognition, $LBRETT is bringing fresh technology to the meme coin sector. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers faster, cheaper transactions and supports staking rewards that DOGE has never offered.

Reasons why traders are backing Layer Brett:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 design, cutting transaction fees to pennies and improving scalability

  • High staking rewards in the hundreds of percent for early backers

  • Fixed 10 billion token supply, ensuring scarcity and transparency

  • Community-first roadmap, including gamified rewards and a $1 million giveaway

Analysts weigh in

Crypto analysts suggest that while Dogecoin is still a reliable part of the meme coin market, the opportunity for life-changing returns is smaller compared to new entrants like Layer Brett. They highlight that $LBRETT’s presale has already raised millions of dollars, a sign of strong demand before it even hits major exchanges. Some market watchers compare its momentum to the early stages of Shiba Inu and PEPE, but with the added advantage of real scalability through Ethereum Layer 2.

Community buzz builds momentum

Across Reddit forums, Telegram groups, and X (Twitter), traders are buzzing about Layer Brett. Early adopters are sharing staking screenshots and speculating about its exchange debut. The sense of urgency has drawn in both retail buyers and seasoned investors eager not to miss the next big meme coin run. This grassroots enthusiasm has historically been a major driver of meme coin success, and it’s giving $LBRETT strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Conclusion: From DOGE to Brett

The Dogecoin price may continue to consolidate before its next breakout, but traders seeking faster-moving opportunities are already shifting attention to Layer Brett. With its viral appeal, Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, and record-breaking presale demand, $LBRETT is being called the meme coin taking the internet by storm. For those chasing the next big move in crypto, Layer Brett is quickly becoming the name to watch.

Dogecoin may continue to perform, but for those chasing the next 100x meme coin, the action may already be moving elsewhere. Don’t miss the presale window — whales aren’t, and they’re betting that Layer Brett is the next viral meme token of this cycle.

Website: https://layerbrett.comTelegram: https://t.me/layerbrettX: https://twitter.com/LayerBrett

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
