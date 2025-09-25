Dogecoin Continues Its Slide To $0.209

Sep 24, 2025 at 16:51 // Price

The latest price analysis of Dogecoin (DOGE) by Coinidol.com.



Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish



Dogecoin’s price fell below the moving average lines on September 22. The 50-day SMA support has halted the decline. In other words, DOGE is currently trading above the 50-day SMA support but below the 21-day SMA barrier.



According to the price indications, the selling pressure above the moving average lines will continue to decrease. If the bears break the 50-day SMA support, DOGE will drop to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or the low of $0.209. If the 50-day SMA support holds, DOGE will continue to move in a rangebound pattern for a few more days. DOGE is now worth $0.237.



Technical indicators



DOGE price indicators reading



On the daily chart, the price bars are located between the moving average lines. This means that DOGE is forced to move within the range of the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are descending. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a downtrend.







DOGE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025

What is the next direction for Dogecoin?



The price of DOGE has been falling and has settled above the $0.23 barrier. Since September 22, the altcoin has been trading in a narrow range. DOGE is now trading above the $0.23 support but below the resistance at $0.245.



Today, the cryptocurrency is slipping near the current support level of $0.23.The cryptocurrency signal is currently negative and has entered the bearish trend zone.









DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 23, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.