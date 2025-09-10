Dogecoin Demand Soars as $68M Acquisition Targets 1B DOGE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:39
Dogecoin Whales Accumulate $68M in DOGE

Dogecoin has entered the spotlight again after a staggering 285 million DOGE, worth approximately $68 million, was purchased in a single move by CleanCore. The buyer’s ambitious plan? To accumulate 1 billion DOGE within just 30 days.

This milestone represents one of the largest treasury-style acquisitions in Dogecoin’s history, sending shockwaves through both the crypto community and traditional markets.

From Meme Coin to Treasury Asset

Once viewed as a lighthearted internet joke, Dogecoin is now gaining legitimacy as a serious treasury asset. The bold accumulation strategy shows growing institutional confidence that DOGE can serve as more than just a speculative token.

The plan to build a billion-DOGE reserve underscores Dogecoin’s transformation into an asset with long-term strategic value. Investors are now looking beyond the memes, recognizing DOGE’s speed, low transaction costs, and growing adoption in payments and tipping platforms.

DOGE and Stocks Surge

The acquisition sparked immediate market reactions. Dogecoin itself climbed by nearly 32% following the news, trading higher on increased demand.

Source: CNBC

Meanwhile, the stock of the acquiring company surged by 38%, signaling strong investor enthusiasm for DOGE’s growing role in corporate treasury strategies.

This dual market response shows that Dogecoin is no longer just a retail-driven asset — institutional interest is increasingly shaping its trajectory.

Why DOGE’s Billion-Token Goal Matters

  1. Legitimacy Boost – A billion-DOGE treasury marks Dogecoin’s arrival as a recognized store of value.
  2. Supply Impact – Massive accumulation reduces circulating supply, potentially tightening the market.
  3. Utility Growth – DOGE continues to be integrated into payments, remittances, and digital tipping systems.
  4. Corporate Precedent – A successful treasury strategy could inspire other companies to follow.

With institutional players showing confidence, retail adoption expanding, and supply tightening, the stage is set for Dogecoin’s next major breakout.

What started as a meme is now moving toward becoming a cornerstone of both culture and corporate strategy.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10960/dogecoin-demand-soars-as-68-m-acquisition-targets-1-b-doge

