Dogecoin (DOGE) 5% Crash Spark Whale Rotation to Trending Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29 02:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a sharp 5% decline, but the real buzz in the crypto markets is swirling around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), as whales appear to be rotating their capital towards this emerging DeFi coin.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is available at $0.035 during presale phase 6. It will be 14.29% more expensive at $0.04 during phase 7. Early adopters who have already invested will be able to get a minimum of 200% return after MUTM is launched. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised more than $15 million and has more than 15720 investors already onboard. 

Dogecoin Holds Steady Amid Whale Accumulation

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at approximately $0.2097, following a sharp short-term decline. On-chain data shows notable whale activity in August, with large holders accumulating over 680 million DOGE, signaling renewed interest among major investors. This accumulation has helped stabilize the coin following the dip. As market dynamics shift, attention is growing toward developments in the broader DeFi space, including emerging platforms like Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 Presale Now Live

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are priced at $0.035, which is a 16.17% increase from the previous phase.

A further 14% price hike will see it at $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well with over 15720 buyers and over $15 million raised to date, indicating satisfactory and growing interest in the project.

Advanced Two-Model DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2P and P2C lending project where clients can earn exceptional returns while having complete capital control. It is a comprehensive DeFi solution crafted to the specific needs of clients and safer, easier, and more adaptable than traditional lending solutions.

US Dollar– Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. Together with investors’ dedication to code base transparency and integrity, the audit ensures the project will actually create a secure DeFi protocol. 

The project has also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program with  CertiK. Four vulnerability classes will be rewarded: critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Initiated

Mutuum Finance has initiated a $100,000 giveaway,  to begin growing its community. 10 investors stand to win $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides gaining new investors, demonstrates the project’s readiness to walk the extra mile to gain a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Achieves 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK’s smart contract audit has marked Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as secure, and its trust score is 95.0/100. The project is providing a fully secure platform for conducting DeFi transactions. The suggested concept of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is to bridge new lending capacity with the strength of an ecosystem, and with a vision for the future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing market attention as whales rotate capital, with over $15 million raised and more than 15,720 investors already on board during presale phase 6 at $0.035 per token. Early adopters can anticipate a minimum of 200% ROI, while phase 7 will see the price rise to $0.04. Join the presale today to secure your tokens, take part in the $100,000 giveaway, and support the CertiK-backed $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, all while participating in a secure and innovative DeFi lending ecosystem. Mutuum Finance offers both immediate growth potential and long-term opportunities in the rapidly evolving Ethereum-based DeFi space.

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

