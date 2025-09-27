The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Dogecoin oscillates about the crucial $0.23 support, uncertainty looms over its next direction, with the price action reflecting little conviction from buyers. Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting growing market interest on account of its revolutionary DeFi features and strong early-stage fundamentals. Mutuum Finance is at presale phase 6 that is over 50% sold out.  Tokens are available for sale at $0.035. The following phase prices will skyrocket to $0.04 With investors focusing more on utility than hype, Mutuum Finance is better value proposition for long-term return, come what may with DOGE’s short-term bounce or breakdown. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Patterns Hint at Major Breakout as Key Levels Hold Dogecoin is showing strong indications of new momentum, and technical graphs are tilting towards the likelihood of a near-future breakout. The cryptocurrency recently broke above a falling resistance line and tested the significant $0.23 level of support, a typical pattern preceding a continuation rally. Investors are keeping a close eye on a double bottom formation forming and, if accurate, could send a stampede to $0.42 in the near term, with some projecting a run to the $0.60–$0.70 range in mid-to-late 2025.  Market sentiment is also becoming increasingly positive, reflected by a Greed reading of 72 and greater whale accumulation at the $0.22–$0.24 levels, setting a price floor. Despite institutional profit-taking danger, sustained closes above pivotal levels of resistance can potentially have DOGE approaching $0.50–$0.60, with the current trading at around $0.24 being a 10.42% day gain. Meanwhile, interest in MUTM continues to rise.  Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone Mutuum Finance presale has reached a new level with more than 16,600 investors and more than $16.4 million to date. It is in Phase 6, 45% sold out, selling the tokens at $0.035 for  1 MUTM. As a token of time,… The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Dogecoin oscillates about the crucial $0.23 support, uncertainty looms over its next direction, with the price action reflecting little conviction from buyers. Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting growing market interest on account of its revolutionary DeFi features and strong early-stage fundamentals. Mutuum Finance is at presale phase 6 that is over 50% sold out.  Tokens are available for sale at $0.035. The following phase prices will skyrocket to $0.04 With investors focusing more on utility than hype, Mutuum Finance is better value proposition for long-term return, come what may with DOGE’s short-term bounce or breakdown. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Patterns Hint at Major Breakout as Key Levels Hold Dogecoin is showing strong indications of new momentum, and technical graphs are tilting towards the likelihood of a near-future breakout. The cryptocurrency recently broke above a falling resistance line and tested the significant $0.23 level of support, a typical pattern preceding a continuation rally. Investors are keeping a close eye on a double bottom formation forming and, if accurate, could send a stampede to $0.42 in the near term, with some projecting a run to the $0.60–$0.70 range in mid-to-late 2025.  Market sentiment is also becoming increasingly positive, reflected by a Greed reading of 72 and greater whale accumulation at the $0.22–$0.24 levels, setting a price floor. Despite institutional profit-taking danger, sustained closes above pivotal levels of resistance can potentially have DOGE approaching $0.50–$0.60, with the current trading at around $0.24 being a 10.42% day gain. Meanwhile, interest in MUTM continues to rise.  Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone Mutuum Finance presale has reached a new level with more than 16,600 investors and more than $16.4 million to date. It is in Phase 6, 45% sold out, selling the tokens at $0.035 for  1 MUTM. As a token of time,…

Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:37
DOGE
DOGE$0.2294+2.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001487-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010418-37.31%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07476+1.70%

As Dogecoin oscillates about the crucial $0.23 support, uncertainty looms over its next direction, with the price action reflecting little conviction from buyers. Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting growing market interest on account of its revolutionary DeFi features and strong early-stage fundamentals. Mutuum Finance is at presale phase 6 that is over 50% sold out. 

Tokens are available for sale at $0.035. The following phase prices will skyrocket to $0.04 With investors focusing more on utility than hype, Mutuum Finance is better value proposition for long-term return, come what may with DOGE’s short-term bounce or breakdown.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Patterns Hint at Major Breakout as Key Levels Hold

Dogecoin is showing strong indications of new momentum, and technical graphs are tilting towards the likelihood of a near-future breakout. The cryptocurrency recently broke above a falling resistance line and tested the significant $0.23 level of support, a typical pattern preceding a continuation rally. Investors are keeping a close eye on a double bottom formation forming and, if accurate, could send a stampede to $0.42 in the near term, with some projecting a run to the $0.60–$0.70 range in mid-to-late 2025. 

Market sentiment is also becoming increasingly positive, reflected by a Greed reading of 72 and greater whale accumulation at the $0.22–$0.24 levels, setting a price floor. Despite institutional profit-taking danger, sustained closes above pivotal levels of resistance can potentially have DOGE approaching $0.50–$0.60, with the current trading at around $0.24 being a 10.42% day gain. Meanwhile, interest in MUTM continues to rise. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone

Mutuum Finance presale has reached a new level with more than 16,600 investors and more than $16.4 million to date. It is in Phase 6, 45% sold out, selling the tokens at $0.035 for  1 MUTM. As a token of time, the project has included an early bird  $100,000 giveaway, with 10 rewards of $10,000 MUTM. 

Mutuum Finance, in keeping with its promise of privacy, will launch a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Differing from depegging algorithmic stablecoins that will lose their peg in a bear market, the stablecoin will be non-algorithmic and overcollateralized with the hope of being stable even in bad times.

Mutuum Finance intends to extend the frontiers of decentralized finance. The platform utilizes Chainlink oracles for settlement, lending, and trading of USD-denominated tokens and other tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Other defensive features in the form of fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are also offered by the platform to offer good, accurate pricing data in an extremely volatile market.

The strategy taps into underutilized collateral reserves to offer secured and safe long-term value, rendering the stablecoin a sanctuary of security and sound store of value. This renders Mutuum Finance (MUTM) one of the safest and most revolutionary projects in the present DeFi ecosystem.

Why Mutuum Finance Stands Out 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining strong momentum while Dogecoin (DOGE) struggles to hold the $0.23 support line. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035 and are over 50% sold out, with the following stage being priced at $0.04. Mutuum Finance has raised $16.4 million from 16,600+ investors, which shows high demand. With a $100K giveaway, an overcollateralized USD stablecoin, and high-level oracle integration with Chainlink and fallback systems, Mutuum Finance offers security, precision, and scalability. Join presale today and acquire early-stage tokens before prices appreciate.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-doge-analysis-shows-critical-0-23-support-as-mutuum-finance-awes-investors-with-revolutionary-defi-features/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best […] The post BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000925+1.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002997+9.37%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:26
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010414-37.36%
Binance Coin
BNB$966.61+2.99%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5633+6.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.33972+5.99%
Threshold
T$0.01524+0.19%
Union
U$0.010154-7.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why