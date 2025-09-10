Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Bull Flag Breakout Coincides with Rex-Osprey ETF Launching This Week

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 16:22
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001825-16.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002479+5.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24051-0.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03886+1.48%
REVOX
REX$0.054734-3.45%

TLDR

  • The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) will begin trading on Thursday, marking the first US memecoin ETF launch
  • Dogecoin rallied nearly 13% over the past week ahead of the ETF approval announcement
  • Technical analysis shows a bull flag pattern formation that could drive DOGE toward $0.95
  • The ETF operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a different framework than typical crypto ETFs
  • 92 other crypto ETF proposals are currently in the SEC pipeline, including Solana and XRP funds

The United States is about to witness the launch of its first memecoin exchange-traded fund on Thursday. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced that the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) is set to debut.

Balchunas described this as potentially the first US ETF to hold an asset with no utility or purpose. The analyst hinted at the potential launch last week under a different regulatory framework.

The ETF operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This differs from the Securities Act of 1933, which typically governs grantor trusts holding physical commodities or derivatives.

Dogecoin has rallied ahead of the approval news. The memecoin climbed nearly 13% over the past week according to CoinMarketCap data.

The original memecoin has been trading for over a decade. It has built a large investor community and inspired countless imitators throughout crypto culture.

Today, Dogecoin boasts a market capitalization of $36 billion. Its inclusion in an ETF highlights growing institutional interest in memecoins.

The approval comes as regulators review dozens of other crypto-focused exchange-traded products. These span assets from Dogecoin to Solana and XRP.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted that 92 such proposals are currently in the pipeline. The SEC is weighing these various crypto ETF applications.

Technical Analysis Points Higher

Technical analysis reveals promising patterns for Dogecoin’s price action. Trader @TATrader_Alan has identified a bull flag formation on the 3-week chart.

This continuation pattern typically precedes major rallies. DOGE has broken through flag resistance, suggesting the path toward $0.95 appears increasingly likely.

The chart shows three clear flagpole-and-flag formations. Each pattern featured sharp rallies followed by deep corrections before clean breakouts.

DOGE has now completed its latest consolidation phase. The breakout above the descending channel signals renewed buyer control.

Critical support levels sit at $0.20 and $0.18. Resistance at $0.30 and $0.37 must be cleared to reach the $0.95 target.

ETF Market Expansion

The first wave of crypto ETFs focused on Bitcoin and Ether. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 drew tens of billions of dollars in inflows.

These Bitcoin funds ranked among the most successful ETF rollouts on record. After a slow start, demand for Ether funds has also increased this year.

The anticipated wave of new crypto ETFs follows a shift in SEC approach under President Donald Trump. The agency has signaled support for tokenization as financial innovation.

The SEC has also clarified that certain liquid-staking activities fall outside securities laws scope. This regulatory clarity has paved the way for more diverse crypto products.

The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF represents a new frontier in regulated crypto investing. It brings memecoin exposure to traditional investment channels for the first time.

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Bull Flag Breakout Coincides with Rex-Osprey ETF Launching This Week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
Share
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004993+3.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 16:22
Share
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T