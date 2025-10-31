ExchangeDEX+
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Forecast: $1 Still Possible

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:45
Crypto News


The Dogecoin price has faced several challenges over the last few months, but the outlook from analysts shows the coin could still be in a healthy race to $1.

However, while fundamental and technical analysis indicate that the Dogecoin price is poised for a long-term move to reach $1, a new coin is showing even bigger potential.

With this new coin driving an inflow of over 700% already, experts say the current $0.11 price could soon target a $3 mark.

Here is how the analysis currently stands for the Dogecoin price target of $1, as well as what analysts are saying about the other altcoin, which is poised for a move from $0.11 to $3.

The Market Outlook On A Dogecoin Price Spike To $1

While the technical analysis of the Dogecoin price in the first three months of this year shows it scraping off high numbers, the setup since April tells a different story. This diverging outlook is raising a new narrative as analysts believe the $1 push of the Dogecoin price might be worth revisiting. According to analysts’ forecasts, a near-term correction in the Dogecoin price could reposition the coin for a long-term spike.

A further analysis examines the growing interest in the Dogecoin ETF. This is as reports rise of a potential for the Dogecoin ETF to join NASDAQ, following the US SEC move closer to approving the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF.

An approval of this kind of ETF could lead to a strong inflow into the Dogecoin price, with institutional investment capable of sending the price near $1. However, the outlook shows this could be a long-term move. Hence, while the forecast suggests that the Dogecoin price could still reach $1, it will require a strong move driven by institutional inflows.

Remittix Token Eyes $3 As Accumulation Remains High In October

The Remittix token inflow in October has remained strong, with the price reaching $0.11 and hinting at a potential high move. As a result, experts are now predicting that this inflow pattern could keep the Remittix coin on a move towards $3 later this year. This is because the Remittix community has continued to grow, with over 30,000 active wallets now holding the Remittix $RTX token, as support continues to strengthen.

Furthermore, this is already receiving strong attention as the Remittix crypto-to-fiat solution continues to convert new users to its utility. This crypto-to-fiat payment system promises to create ease for users paying money into bank accounts worldwide.

The Remittix solution combines features that are poised to make it a market favorite, and this is projected to drive the coin’s value to approximately $3 by the end of December. These features include:

  • A hybrid solution that ensures instant delivery to bank accounts across the world in minutes
  • It provides a pool of over 30 fiat currencies to facilitate international money transfers, offering comprehensive global coverage.
  • It ensures the security of funds and transactions as reflected in the Certik Audit.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-doge-price-forecast-1-still-possible-but-analysts-now-eye-a-shock-3-target-for-this-0-11-altcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

