Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Forecast: $1 Still Possible

The Dogecoin price has faced several challenges over the last few months, but the outlook from analysts shows the coin could still be in a healthy race to $1.

However, while fundamental and technical analysis indicate that the Dogecoin price is poised for a long-term move to reach $1, a new coin is showing even bigger potential.

With this new coin driving an inflow of over 700% already, experts say the current $0.11 price could soon target a $3 mark.

Here is how the analysis currently stands for the Dogecoin price target of $1, as well as what analysts are saying about the other altcoin, which is poised for a move from $0.11 to $3.

The Market Outlook On A Dogecoin Price Spike To $1

While the technical analysis of the Dogecoin price in the first three months of this year shows it scraping off high numbers, the setup since April tells a different story. This diverging outlook is raising a new narrative as analysts believe the $1 push of the Dogecoin price might be worth revisiting. According to analysts’ forecasts, a near-term correction in the Dogecoin price could reposition the coin for a long-term spike.

A further analysis examines the growing interest in the Dogecoin ETF. This is as reports rise of a potential for the Dogecoin ETF to join NASDAQ, following the US SEC move closer to approving the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF.

An approval of this kind of ETF could lead to a strong inflow into the Dogecoin price, with institutional investment capable of sending the price near $1. However, the outlook shows this could be a long-term move. Hence, while the forecast suggests that the Dogecoin price could still reach $1, it will require a strong move driven by institutional inflows.

Remittix Token Eyes $3 As Accumulation Remains High In October

The Remittix token inflow in October has remained strong, with the price reaching $0.11 and hinting at a potential high move. As a result, experts are now predicting that this inflow pattern could keep the Remittix coin on a move towards $3 later this year. This is because the Remittix community has continued to grow, with over 30,000 active wallets now holding the Remittix $RTX token, as support continues to strengthen.

Furthermore, this is already receiving strong attention as the Remittix crypto-to-fiat solution continues to convert new users to its utility. This crypto-to-fiat payment system promises to create ease for users paying money into bank accounts worldwide.

The Remittix solution combines features that are poised to make it a market favorite, and this is projected to drive the coin’s value to approximately $3 by the end of December. These features include:

A hybrid solution that ensures instant delivery to bank accounts across the world in minutes

It provides a pool of over 30 fiat currencies to facilitate international money transfers, offering comprehensive global coverage.

It ensures the security of funds and transactions as reflected in the Certik Audit.

