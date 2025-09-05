Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Under Pressure, Risks 15% Dip

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.378-0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014166-0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09681-1.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1153+0.26%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.187+1.27%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21469+0.91%

Dogecoin (DOGE) is under pressure. The coin has recovered from its slump yesterday, gaining 0.35% in the past day and 1.29% this week. It was trading close to $0.21 at press time.

Despite recent dip and meagre gains, the bigger picture still looks positive. Dogecoin price was up 8% over the past month, 16.8% in three months, and more than 116% in one year.

But the near-term picture looks heavy, and whales may be the reason why.

Weak Demand Signals Pressure on Dogecoin Price

One of the most worrying signs right now is the Money Flow Index (MFI). This tool measures buying and selling pressure. It combines price and volume to show if money is flowing in or out of an asset.

A high MFI, above 80, usually means the coin is overbought. A low MFI, below 20, usually means it is oversold.

DOGE MFI Looking Weak | Source: TradingView

For DOGE, the MFI has fallen below 40. This sharp drop means that fewer coins are being bought while selling pressure builds.

Traders often see this as a sign that demand is slowing down. When fewer people buy and more people sell, prices usually move down.

At the same time, this dip in MFI shows that buyers are not stepping in strongly even at cheaper prices.

That lack of dip-buying can make corrections last longer and go deeper than expected. And if selling comes in at this time, the price action could feel additional spells of stress.

Whale Selling Adds Stress Despite ETF Hopes

Another reason for the weak picture comes from whales. On-chain data from Santiment shows that whales sold around 200 million DOGE in just two days.

Whale selling usually matters more than retail buying because of the sheer size of their holdings. When whales sell, it adds a sudden supply that the market must absorb.

DOGE Whales Offloading | Source: X

Right now, retail traders are still buying DOGE. Exchange flows show many small buyers adding coins as weekly netflows are still in the red. This means coins are leaving exchanges.

DOGE Outflows Still Dominate But Slowly Weakening | Source: CoinGlass

But this demand has not been enough to balance the large exits from whales. This puts added weight on the $0.20 support zone.

If this level breaks, the next supports sit at $0.178 and $0.15. That would be about a 15% drop from current levels.

There is still one big story traders are watching: the DOGE ETF.

Asset manager REX-Osprey has filed with the U.S. SEC to launch DOJE, the first Dogecoin ETF. The fund would invest mainly in Dogecoin and related products like futures.

If approved, it could give traditional investors a way to buy DOGE through the stock market. For now, though, the optimism is muted because whales are selling and other signals remain weak.

Derivatives, or futures contracts, often fuel bigger moves for DOGE. In July, open interest in DOGE futures stood at $5.35 billion.

Now, it has dropped to $3.27 billion. That is more than a 35% decline in less than two months.

Dogecoin Open Interest Takes A Hit | Source: CoinGlass

Open interest tells us how much money is tied up in active futures bets. When it is high, it shows strong speculative demand, and prices often swing bigger.

When it is low, it shows traders are less interested, and the upside push gets weaker. Right now, the falling open interest means less firepower for sharp rallies.

DOGE Price Action | Source: TradingView

So the chart comes back to key levels. On the upside, DOGE must reclaim $0.229 to show strength.

A stronger break above $0.24 could open the path to $0.27 or even $0.28. On the downside, if $0.20 fails, prices could slide quickly toward $0.178 and possibly $0.15.

Dogecoin Bears Still In Control | Source: TradingView

For now, whales are pressing harder than retail buyers, MFI shows weak demand, and futures bets are cooling.

Together, these signs point to the risk of a 15% DOGE price dip unless buyers can move the short-term picture back in their favor.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/05/dogecoin-doge-price-risks-15-dip-as-whale-selling-charts-new-highs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving