Dogecoin Dominates Memecoin Social Engagement, Emerging Tokens Like PUMP and GIGA Surprisingly in the Top 10 List

The memecoin industry is among the most active domains in the digital asset market where initiatives continue to spur online communities and discourse. With the latest statistics available published on September 11, 2025, Dogecoin maintains the top spot as the most social coin, and new coins like PUMP and GIGA are performing unexpectedly well.

Dogecoin Retains Its Crown

Dogecoin is the unchallenged leader as it has had 33.6K posts engaged and 4.3 million interactions.

Being the first memecoin, the survival of Dogecoin and brand familiarity have ensured its relevance in the community discussion, continuing to keep its status as a cultural memecoin. Its dominance of online debates evidences its long term popularity despite the emergence of more recent projects that aim to dismantle the dominance of DOGE.

PUMP and PEPE Surge in Engagement

Whereas Dogecoin leads in the number, PUMP is also becoming a leading contender with 17.2K posts and 4.1 million interactions. Its excellent performance shows that the focus on a new project can be acquired rapidly in the memecoin space.

Meanwhile, PEPE based on the most recognizable frog meme on the internet earned 15.9K engaged posts and 1.2 million interactions. PEPE, although with a smaller interaction base than PUMP, has always been popular in the meme culture and has kept a following.

Political and Classic Tokens Hold Their Ground

The politically oriented TRUMP token recorded 11.1K engaged posts and 899.8K interactions, a fact that its niche branding appeals to a particular community. Shiba Inu is also a long established player in the meme token market, with 10.5K posts engaged and 907.1K interactions.

Its figures lag far behind Dogecoin, but SHIB continues to be firmly embedded in the activity of online dynamics because of its ecosystem and community based initiatives.

BONK, PENGU, and APE Show Consistent Activity

The BONK token that first started attracting popularity on the Solana blockchain brought 9.7K engaged posts and 1.1 million interactions, indicating regular engagement. Likewise, PENGU shared 8.3K engaged posts and 1.2 million engagements, which proves that animal related tokens remain very vibrant.

The APE token, attached to the Bored Ape Yacht Club portfolio, registered 7.1K posts and interactions of 1.0 million. Its performance highlights how NFT linked tokens remain topical in meme relevant discourse.

GME and GIGA Make Notable Moves

Reflecting the retail investor culture, GME, following the lead of GameStop, registered 5.2K engagements and 199.6K interactions. Although it is relatively small in size as compared to other projects, its very existence shows how meme narratives related to the history of the stock market continue to reverberate.

The most unexpected figure is probably the one by GIGA, though with only 5.0K posts on it, this project has been extraordinarily successful in terms of interactions 8.3M. This is a strong indication of an extraordinarily high engagement rate, indicating viral posts or trending discussions with spurred levels of interaction compared to the number of posts.

Conclusion: Memecoins Show Staying Power

The recent rankings show the individual potential of the memecoin industry to make an online scale attention. Doge coin still boasts the highest volume, but the emergence of PUMP, GIGA and PEPE show that meme economy continues to evolve with cultural relevance, community energy and viral moments acting as the defining factors of success.

The more the meme tokens are infused with humor, culture and finance, the more they remind their power as a formidable force that impacts the crypto communities. At present Dogecoin is the monarch of memecoins however, as the competition landscape suggests, new entrants never hesitate to shake the top leader.