Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 03:56
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005568-2.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018125+8.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21475-1.56%
Sep 06, 2025 at 18:49 // Price

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains stable with the price consolidating above the $0.21 support but below the moving average lines.


Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging


The 21-day SMA has put the brakes on the uptrend. DOGE’s price will either bounce or fall as the altcoin is trading in a limited range. A break above the moving average lines would take the altcoin to its high of $0.26. If the current support level of $0.21 is broken, the cryptocurrency will fall to $0.18. Currently, DOGE is at $0.214.

DOGE price indicators analysis


The price bars are moving sideways below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is acting as resistance for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below and above the downward sloping moving average lines. The doji candlestick has led to increased indecision among traders.


Technical indicators




DOGE/USD price chart, September 6, 2025

What is the next move for DOGE price?


On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading sideways in a limited trading range. Price action has been restricted by the doji candlesticks and DOGE is trading above the $0.21 support level level but below the $0.22 high. DOGE has dropped below the moving average lines after encountering resistance at $0.22. This has been the pricing trend since August 9.




DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart, September 6, 2025


On August 31, DOGE price remained in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance, as CoinIdol.com wrote.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/dogecoin-drifts-sideways/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.395-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+0.59%
XRP
XRP$2.8025-1.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46-2.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-36.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02559-2.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Share
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-36.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4