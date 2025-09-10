Dogecoin ETF Allegedly Scheduled to Debut September 11

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 01:01
Industry watchers say REX-OSPREY’s Dogecoin ETF will begin trading on September 11, marking the first time a memecoin enters the U.S. ETF arena.

From Meme to Market Instrument

The launch, highlighted by Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, represents more than another crypto product — it signals a turning point for how financial institutions view internet-born assets. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have dominated ETF headlines, Dogecoin’s inclusion shows demand for exposure to “cultural coins” is strong enough to shape traditional markets.

The ETF is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a path regulators have previously allowed for similar products. By contrast, a cluster of Dogecoin funds filed under the 1933 Act remain in limbo with the SEC.

Industry Context

REX-OSPREY has a track record of launching niche products. Earlier this year it introduced the first Solana staking ETF, and it is now leveraging that momentum to push Dogecoin into regulated portfolios. Balchunas even joked that this might be the first U.S. ETF intentionally designed to track an asset “with no utility,” highlighting the irony of Dogecoin’s evolution.

Market Response

Traders haven’t ignored the news. Dogecoin has rallied from lows near $0.21 to around $0.245, gaining roughly 15% in a week. While the short-term move is modest, many view the ETF as a credibility boost that could attract fresh flows from both retail investors and institutions experimenting with memecoins.

What It Means for Crypto

If successful, the ETF could open the door for other meme-inspired tokens to follow. It also underscores how quickly digital assets = even those once dismissed as jokes — are being absorbed into mainstream finance. Whether Dogecoin becomes a serious portfolio instrument or simply a novelty product, September 11 will mark a new chapter in the intersection of internet culture and Wall Street.

