Dogecoin ETF on the Horizon—Can the Meme King Reignite the Crypto Carnival?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 17:13
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1581-1.98%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002587-1.52%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024935-11.02%

Talk of a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund is starting to spread. This could change how people see the popular coin known for its playful image. Investors and fans have started to wonder what this might mean for the wider market. The future of this digital token may hold surprises no one expects.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner's podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.005

Next Stage: $0.01

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Dogecoin: From Joke to Market Giant

Dogecoin began in 2013 as a playful spin on crypto. Its logo, a grinning Shiba Inu, set the tone. Unlike Bitcoin, supply is not scarce; 10,000 new coins appear each minute. What started as a prank by Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer caught fire. In 2021 social media, led by Elon Musk, sent prices soaring, pushing DOGE into the top ten club and a value above $50 billion. The rise showed how online crowds can turn memes into serious market forces.

Under the hood, Dogecoin uses the same basic code as Litecoin, so blocks clear in about a minute and fees stay low. This makes it handy for small tips and fast swaps on exchanges. Fresh coins arrive forever, keeping miners paid but also putting a soft brake on runaway prices. In the current cycle, memecoins are hot again, yet many have shaky support. DOGE enjoys deep liquidity, open-source code, and a decade of brand buzz. If the wider crypto rally holds, its blend of speed, humor, and community could keep it shining, though endless supply may temper the peaks.

PEPE: The Frog Coin Hopping Toward Meme Crown

PEPE is a deflationary, frog-themed coin born on Ethereum. It honors the famous Pepe the Frog cartoon that spread across the web years ago. The team kept things simple. No tax on trades. No promise of fancy apps. The draw is the meme itself. In spring 2023, PEPE leapt from obscurity to a $1.6 billion value. Early buyers woke up as millionaires. The jump sparked a fresh “memecoin season,” with copycats rising and falling overnight. Yet the original frog still holds a lively, chanting crowd.

The next hop is clear. Phase one put PEPE on CoinMarketCap and trending pages. Phase two and three aim for bigger exchanges and a full “meme takeover.” Each new listing can open doors to fresh buyers and tighten supply. Fans point to the coming Bitcoin halving, a time when markets often heat up. They claim a cheap, bold meme could run fastest when that spark arrives. Compared with Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, PEPE is younger, leaner, and still writing its punchline.

Conclusion

DOGE and PEPE excel in the 2025 climb, yet first all-sport memecoin XYZVerse (XYZ) fuses memes with global sports, targets 20,000% growth, and aims to crown the movement.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
Share
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004993+3.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 16:22
Share
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T