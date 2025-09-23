The meme coin’s proposed exchange-traded fund from 21Shares has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s platform, a routine but notable milestone that hints at preparations for a potential launch.

The listing doesn’t guarantee approval. The SEC continues to delay decisions on multiple DOGE filings, including one from Bitwise now pushed to November, and final rulings could stretch into 2026. Still, with Coinbase Custody lined up to safeguard assets and 21Shares pledging to track Dogecoin’s spot price directly, excitement around the possibility of mainstream exposure is building.

Momentum isn’t only coming from ETF paperwork. CleanCore Solutions recently boosted its treasury with 100 million additional DOGE, bringing its stash past 600 million tokens—valued at more than $160 million. At the same time, reports surfaced that lawyer Alex Spiro, known for representing Elon Musk, is involved in efforts to raise $200 million for a new Dogecoin-focused treasury initiative.

READ MORE: Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

Analysts argue these developments could provide the spark for a major rally. Ali Martinez pointed to a buy signal flashing on DOGE’s charts, while trader Mags suggested the coin is undergoing a final retest before making a run toward the long-coveted $1 mark.

Whether or not regulators give the green light quickly, Dogecoin’s growing institutional footprint and ongoing community enthusiasm suggest that the meme coin is far from fading. Instead, it may be gearing up for its biggest market cycle yet.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Dogecoin ETF Progress Sparks Talk of $1 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.