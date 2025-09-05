Dogecoin Eyes Its First ETF Launch Next Week, As Thumzup Media Switches to Dogecoin Mining, Fueling Maxi Doge’s Presale

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 21:59
Maxi Doge ready to 10x as Doge ETF is near

The official press release revealed that the company is close to finalizing its purchase of DogeHash, the mining service with a fleet of 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with another 1,000 rigs to come later this year.

The 3,500 miners could generate $22.70M in high-margin annual revenues at $DOGE’s price of $0.22.

Thumzup plans to scale its mining operations forward with ‘cutting-edge infrastructure and treasury strategy with additional positions’ and pioneer new monetization models.

The news rings dollar signs to Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) $1.8M presale, as the beefed-up Shiba Inu keeps chugging Red Bulls to fuel its 1000x leverage positions.

Dogecoin Plans Its First ETF Next Week

As Thumzup Media kickstarts its Dogecoin mining operation, REX-Osprey is planning a DOGE ETF via 40 Act, possibly as soon as next week.

REX opted to avoid the Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 traditional options on the basis of being too slow, in a move that ETF store president Nate Geraci described as ‘a regulatory end-around’.

REX Shares posted the news on X, with the statement:

— REX Shares, Official X post

With Dogecoin being up 124% over the last year and 9.28% in the last month, the future looks bright. Once Thumzup kickstarts its mining operations and the SEC greenlights the ETFs this coming Q4, the meme market may experience a massive upwards pressure.

When that happens, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) will gain a massive following thanks to its raw meme power and appeal to degen traders.

How Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Aura Farms Its Way to the Top

As Dogecoin’s buffer, more aggressive, and more unhinged step-brother, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) takes degen trading to new levels. The Shiba Inu canine knows no limits: it trades at 1000x leverage with no safety nets or common sense.

Maxi Doge’s official presale page

With bloodshot eyes and enough Red Bull in its veins to make it fly literally, Maxi Doge is everything degen traders wanted: testosterone-induced trading with no self-preservation. You either retire at 22 or keep pumping.

Maxi Doge’s presale is at $1.8M right now after just two months since its start date on June 29, 2025. Such an aggressive performance in such a short time can only show one thing: the doggo is taking over and Dogecoin may not be able to keep up.

$MAXI is available at the presale price of $0.0002555, presenting itself as a great investment opportunity. If the project borrows a page from Dogecoin’s book, which saw an all-time growth rate of almost 40,000%, the future looks promising for $MAXI.

Plus, unlike Dogecoin, which emerged in a time when meme coins were a foreign concept, $MAXI comes out in the middle of a meme frenzy. We’re talking about companies investing tens of millions in meme coin mining rigs, a type of frenzy.

This recommends $MAXI as a wise investment, especially given its low presale price, rewarding early participation.

If you’re unsure how to get in, read our guide on how to buy $MAXI and get your stack today.

Is Dogecoin Ready for a New ATH?

Dogecoin is pushing to $0.22 at the time of writing and may pump once it breaches the $0.25 psychological barrier. It may not happen today, it may not happen tomorrow, but it will happen.

So, monitor the charts, keep your ears to the news, and make friends with Maxi Doge ($MAXI) while it’s still in the presale phase.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
