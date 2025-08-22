Dogecoin Falters as Bitcoin Swift Rises, With Bitcoin Hyper Resurfacing

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/22 17:56
Dogecoin, Bitcoin Hyper, and Bitcoin Swift are moving very different crowds right now, yet each carries real excitement. Dogecoin remains a culture giant with a huge social reach and daily activity that keeps the meme chain relevant. Bitcoin Hyper is resurfacing with its plan to extend Bitcoin utility on a high-speed framework, courting users who want cheaper, faster transactions and DeFi-style tools. And Bitcoin Swift steps into Stage 6 with momentum most projects only dream about. The team has confirmed an early launch with a special bonus for participants joining now. Community count is over 4,000, prior stages delivered $110,000 in rewards at 96% APY, and fundraising has crossed $1 million. That is the kind of traction that gets yield hunters leaning in.

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Hyper hold the spotlight with different plays, while BTC3 joins the trio

Dogecoin thrives on brand power and viral attention. It continues to be a gateway coin for newcomers and a tipping currency across the internet. Price action can be volatile, but the community is relentless and that persistence has kept DOGE in the conversation for years.

Bitcoin Hyper focuses on bringing a Bitcoin linked experience to smart contracts and low fee transfers. The appeal is utility at speed with staking and governance tools that help it look more like a DeFi ready layer. Presale coverage has highlighted millions raised and strong APY marketing that fired up early interest. The key question for HYPER is whether it can maintain its scale and staying power as the market becomes increasingly crowded.

Bitcoin Swift, by contrast, is already paying users through PoY rewards at the end of each presale stage. That single detail changes the conversation. You are not waiting for a far off milestone. Rewards are distributed according to a schedule outlined in the protocol.

Why Bitcoin Swift is built to pay and built to last

Bitcoin Swift is launching on Solana first to guarantee a smooth user experience while the native chain is finalized. Transactions clear fast, fees are under one cent, and the network ties into a mature ecosystem of wallets and DeFi tools. On top of that, BTC3 adds an AI-powered smart contract engine, a privacy-first DID layer, and a planned USD-pegged stablecoin called BTC3E that is minted against BTC3 collateral. The economics are designed for durability.

 The total supply is 45,000,000 BTC3, with a clear split that includes a large allocation for programmable PoY rewards, a presale allocation, a liquidity pool, and a small team reserve. Security comes from a hybrid design that blends checkpointing with validator governance, while AI oracles feed the protocol with real time data.

Stage 6 presale: early launch confirmed and only two stages left

Stage 6 is live right now. Price is $6. APY for this stage is doubled to 166%. The team has announced an early launch on August 30, and confirmed that only Stage 6 and Stage 7 remain before the big day. There are less than eight days left before the entire presale window closes, which is why the bonus event is causing a rush. The bonus schedule is simple and powerful:

  • Tier 1: invest $100 to $1,999 for 25% bonus tokens

  • Tier 2: invest $2,000 to $4,999 for 50% bonus tokens

  • Tier 3: invest more than $5,000 for 100% bonus tokens

Here is what that can look like in real life. A Tier 3 entry of $5,000 at $6 per token secures approximately 833 BTC3 before bonuses. The 100% tier doubles that to approximately 1,666 BTC. PoY rewards are then distributed automatically at the end of Stage 6, so early buyers do not just hold tokens. They receive protocol yield immediately after the stage closes. Stage 5 has already sent out $110,000, so we will let you imagine what Stage 6 will be.

Independent reviews and verification

Serious builders invite scrutiny. Bitcoin Swift has been through multiple checks, including the Cyberscope Audit, the Audit Solidproof assessment, and the Audit Spywolf review, with a published KYC for added trust. This package helps institutions and retail users feel confident as the presale wraps up.

Where to follow and join

You can enter the presale and read the roadmap on the Website. Fast updates, stage progress, and community giveaways roll through X. With an early launch announced and only two stages left, timing is everything.

What creators and analysts are saying

The buzz is not just retail chatter. Reviewers have been breaking down the tech and the yield design.

  • Token Galaxy highlights the AI smart contracts, the DID privacy layer, and how PoY turns protocol activity into ongoing rewards.

  • Crypto Show delves into the plan for BTC3E and why a collateral-backed stablecoin can drive real payment volume.

  • Bull Run Angel focuses on the presale structure, the stage cadence, and the built in incentives that keep momentum steady.

Bottom line

Dogecoin keeps its cultural crown, and Bitcoin Hyper pushes a fast utility pitch. Both have merit. Yet Bitcoin Swift combines a paying presale, enterprise-grade privacy, and AI-enhanced contracts with an early launch date that is now locked in.

The math for Stage 6, plus the bonus event and the end-of-stage PoY payouts, is precisely what yield seekers want to see. If you plan to act, this is the moment. Only Stage 6 and Stage 7 are left, and the clock is ticking.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
