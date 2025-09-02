Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here’s Big Catch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 16:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05787+1.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005778-6.35%
Lynex
LYNX$0.01301-4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8045+0.42%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0322-5.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.000215-10.04%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009329-0.41%
Overtake
TAKE$0.0997+0.66%
  • Shibetoshi’s take on altcoin season 2025
  • Shibetoshi’s view of cryptocurrency market in general

Billy Markus, who co-founded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin with Jackson Palmer in 2013, is famous on X for his dark irony and sarcasm when it comes to discussing any rational fundamentals of the crypto market and cryptocurrency price movements.

This time, he has shared his ironic take on altcoin season expectations in the remaining part of 2025. Markus is known on the X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” — a name jestingly referencing the pseudonym of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Shibetoshi’s take on altcoin season 2025

Billy Markus has published a meme to comment on the altseason expected this year and to compare it with the one the crypto market experienced four years ago, back in 2021.

The meme shows two quite similar creatures — in the picture describing the 2021 altcoin season, a lynx is depicted walking along a snowy forest, while the one related to the altseason 2025 shows merely a kitten walking into a room.

This is likely Markus’ reaction to the sudden crypto market pullback, which took place after first Bitcoin reached a new all-time high around $124,000 and then the second-largest crypto, Ethereum, followed suit, hitting a new ATH for the first time since November 2021 — $4,953. Besides, XRP also reached a new price peak of around $3.65.

You Might Also Like

Shibetoshi’s view of cryptocurrency market in general

By now, Bitcoin has rolled back to $107,000 but managed to regain the $110,000 level, Ethereum has fallen back to $4,396, and XRP is changing hands at $2.79.

In his earlier tweets, Markus has frequently expressed doubts about any real fundamentals that direct crypto prices upward or downward. He has multiple times stressed the volatile nature of the crypto market, likening crypto to something out of control and beyond prediction rather than the other way around.

Per Shibetoshi Nakamoto, all analysts can predict is that crypto can only rise or fall, and they usually provide any sensible reasons for those price movements only after they have already taken place.

Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-founder-shares-hot-take-on-altcoin-season-2025-heres-big-catch

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet