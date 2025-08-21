Dogecoin Hash Power Surges as DOGE Price Targets $0.45 Breakout Zone

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 20:31
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.174-3.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005819-0.25%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21676+1.32%

TLDR:

  • Dogecoin hash rate activity nears record highs, underscoring miner strength during market volatility.
  • Alphractal’s Network Stress Index signals DOGE stability across fees, security, and activity dimensions.
  • CVDD Top for Dogecoin sits at $0.54 but could climb higher if dormant supply enters circulation.
  • Traders eye $0.30 to $0.45 as DOGE approaches wedge breakout with MA 100 acting as support.

Dogecoin is once again attracting interest from market watchers. The network’s mining base shows no signs of weakness, even as broader crypto prices struggle. Analysts suggest that key price models and trading signals could soon align for a move higher. 

Traders are watching activity on the chain alongside new technical levels. With miners steady and models hinting at higher targets, the stage may be set for the next breakout.

Dogecoin Network Resilience and Price Models

Data from Alphractal shows Dogecoin’s hash rate activity pushing toward record highs, reflecting resilience among miners. The firm introduced a Network Stress Index to measure blockchain health, combining fee stress, hash stress, and supply stress. 

Current readings signal stability, suggesting no major risks across economic, security, or activity dimensions.

The Alpha Price model, described by Alphractal, works as a magnet for sentiment shifts in UTXO blockchains such as DOGE. Alongside it, the CVDD adjustment remains one of the most accurate indicators of cycle tops and bottoms. 

Presently, the CVDD Top is positioned near $0.54, though this level can rise if dormant supply moves.

Analysts noted that a rally could push Dogecoin’s value well above that threshold, particularly if network activity accelerates. With miners already positioned for higher demand, the possibility of DOGE extending gains appears sustainable. 

Still, Alphractal warned that leverage in broader crypto markets leaves traders exposed to sudden liquidations.

Market participants have pointed to these models as useful benchmarks for gauging potential turning points. As Dogecoin consolidates, these indicators may determine whether the market is preparing for a shift toward higher ranges.

Dogecoin Price Consolidation and Breakout Levels

Chart analysis shared by Jonathan Carter on social media highlighted a broadening wedge on the daily timeframe. 

He explained that Dogecoin continues to consolidate below the upper boundary of this wedge. The 100-day moving average has provided steady support, keeping price action from breaking down further.

Carter suggested that a breakout above this wedge could form a reversal signal for traders. He outlined targets at $0.30, $0.36, and $0.45 if momentum holds. These levels provide traders with a roadmap for short-term upside while keeping risk management in focus.

Price data from CoinGecko placed Dogecoin at $0.2175 at the time of reporting. Trading volume within 24 hours stood at $2.47 billion, with DOGE gaining 1.35 percent over the day. Weekly performance showed a decline of 8.69 percent, underscoring the volatility facing traders.

DOGE price on CoinGecko

The coming sessions will reveal whether Dogecoin breaks free from its current wedge pattern. If confirmed, traders may look for alignment between network strength and technical levels to support a push higher.

The post Dogecoin Hash Power Surges as DOGE Price Targets $0.45 Breakout Zone appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.11248-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-2.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-16.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-2.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study