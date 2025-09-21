The post Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm. Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged. HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands. Layer Brett: The real market disruptor While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run. Key reasons analysts are calling… The post Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm. Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged. HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands. Layer Brett: The real market disruptor While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run. Key reasons analysts are calling…

Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 06:34
NEAR
NEAR$3.144+0.83%
1
1$0.008682+0.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.06291-0.63%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01664+16.12%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000999-0.80%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24168+1.48%

Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm.

Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant

Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged.

HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands.

Layer Brett: The real market disruptor

While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run.

Key reasons analysts are calling $LBRETT the best crypto to buy now:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – fast, cheap, and secure
  • 685% staking APY – massive rewards still available for early buyers
  • $1M community giveaway – fueling community engagement
  • Viral growth – thousands of new holders joining weekly
  • Analyst projections – tipped for 50x upside potential in 2025
  • Strong social metrics – engagement on X, Telegram, and Discord rising daily

Why traders are rotating into $LBRETT

Investors who previously focused on DOGE and HBAR are now allocating some percentages of their portfolios to Layer Brett. The opportunity to get in at just $0.0058 before the next presale stage hike is attracting both retail traders and crypto influencers. This early entry window allows investors to lock in the highest staking rewards before pool dilution kicks in and before the token lists on major exchanges.

Social media engagement across X, Telegram, and Discord is exploding, with $LBRETT memes and updates trending daily. This viral attention is similar to what DOGE experienced before its massive breakout in 2021 — but combined with the scalability and utility of an Ethereum Layer 2. Some analysts are even calling Layer Brett a once-in-a-cycle opportunity to ride both meme hype and real blockchain innovation at the same time.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the standout play

Dogecoin and HBAR may remain on watchlists, but the most asymmetric upside appears to be with $LBRETT. As the presale progresses and social hype intensifies, analysts warn that entry prices will only get higher, and staking rewards will shrink.

The Layer Brett presale is live — secure your $LBRETT now before the next stage sells out and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-altcoins-to-buy-now-dogecoin-hbar-rank-high-on-watchlists-but-one-crypto-is-stealing-the-show/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.35072-1.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

The post Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto OI Mixed: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-oi-mixed-bitcoin-solana-down-ethereum-xrp-up/
XRP
XRP$2.9713-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671+1.26%
Sign
SIGN$0.08439+6.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:26
Share
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional […] The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing appeared first on Coindoo.
GET
GET$0.007368-1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/21 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Microsoft and OpenAI pledged £31billion for UK AI projects, but grid constraints threaten delivery

Ethena (ENA) Price Poised for a Big Move as Key Pattern Signals a Bottom – Here’s How It Could Play Out