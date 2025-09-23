Dogecoin Holders Hope for New ATHs in Q4 2025, But This Cheaper Crypto Could Outshine DOGE

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains steady with its resilient community. As Q4 2025 approaches, the majority of holders are eager to find out if Dogecoin (DOGE) will be capable of pushing towards new all-time highs. Meanwhile, a newer rival Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is also picking up speed quickly. The project is at phase 6 of presale priced at $0.035. Mutuum Finance has raised over $16.15 million and attracted over 16,470 unique investors. Unlike Dogecoin’s community-based model, MUTM is based on a lending-and-borrowing protocol that provides real utility, giving it far more room for long-term growth. Still in its early phase, analysts view MUTM as the lower-cost crypto that could replace DOGE during the next cycle.

Dogecoin Trades Near $0.26, Testing Sentiment

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading close to $0.2647 now. It remains in the grip of its community support and high visibility, particularly with the fresh ETF exposure that is adding further institutional interest. But DOGE is facing resistance close to current levels, and the inflationary supply model and reliance on hype cycles can limit the extended upside momentum. While DOGE holders anticipate a new ATH, upside may be limited. In addition, newer crypto Mutuum Finance could offer more upside during the upcoming market rally.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance is offering investors an opportunity to be early adopters of the project and invest in tokens at much lower prices than they will have to pay after the project has been launched. The price per MUTM today in phase 6 is a cheap $0.035. Presale has been a success with more than $16.15 million collected and more than 16,470 token holders, a sign of optimism and confidence on the part of investors in the marketplace.

Mutuum Finance has initiated an official Bug Bounty Program under CertiK with the promise of rewards of up to $50,000 USDT. Publicly announced, the program invites white-hat hackers, developers, and researchers to take a shot at the codebase for vulnerabilities. Bounties are rewarded on a severity level, so even low-level bugs are already addressed before release.

MUTM is a two-layer hybrid lending protocol, with Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models, to ensure ultimate flexibility. The P2C model is used to enable the contracts to monitor the market round-the-clock so that interest rates can be decided. It is designed such that investors will earn passive income and lenders will lend at the lowest interest rates and the contracts will execute the transaction automatically.

P2P model enables borrowers and lenders to talk directly in real-time via no intermediary. The more colorful of the two provides the possibility of riskier products such as meme coins and freedom and efficiency in a trustless system.

In the spirit of accuracy and recent prices, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles provided by high-cap token price aggregates such as USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feeds, and on-chain data feeds are also utilized for security in bear markets. The stable foundation of precise pricing is utilized in stable collateral management, liquidation, and risk calculation for protocol stability and efficiency in any market environment.

DOGE’s Replacement in 2025

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as the low-cost, high-use case alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE) moving into Q4 2025. While DOGE trades hands at about $0.26 and depends to a large extent on community sentiment, MUTM’s Phase 6 presale at $0.035 offers real DeFi use case through twin P2C and P2P lending models and Chainlink oracle-backed risk management. With 16,470+ investors already and $16.15M raised by the project, demand is obviously strong. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty and pending price jump to $0.04 in Phase 7, MUTM offers investors early access to a platform with long-term growth possibilities. Buy your tokens today before the next phase jump.

