The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and investors are exploring which penny coins might lead the next rally. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, but newer projects with stronger technology and more focused communities are emerging. Next, I’ll share how to increase your cryptographic keys to earn Dogecoin… Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Dogecoin has [...] The post Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way appeared first on Blockonomi.The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and investors are exploring which penny coins might lead the next rally. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, but newer projects with stronger technology and more focused communities are emerging. Next, I’ll share how to increase your cryptographic keys to earn Dogecoin… Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Dogecoin has [...] The post Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way appeared first on Blockonomi.

Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:02
GET
GET$0.005275-5.27%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01836-3.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002255-6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08158-4.39%
LightLink
LL$0.01035-1.61%

The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and investors are exploring which penny coins might lead the next rally. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, but newer projects with stronger technology and more focused communities are emerging.

Next, I’ll share how to increase your cryptographic keys to earn Dogecoin…

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Dogecoin has grown from a simple meme to its current status. As of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at approximately $0.082. The chart shows that Dogecoin has been steadily building a base. The RSI indicator remains supportive, and the price remains above the 50-day moving average. This suggests that buying pressure is increasing.

A break above $0.10 could trigger a stronger rally. With its widespread adoption as a payment method and a large retail presence, the community remains active, and data suggests that DOGE could see another surge. If the overall market environment remains favorable, it would not be surprising for Dogecoin to target $1 in the coming months.

How to get Dogecoin (DOGE)…

If you are new to airdrops, please read our steps carefully to help you better understand this project.

(1) How to register?
Log in directly using Telegram or register through the registration link

(2) There are three ways to earn DOGE/USDT:

① Receive XRP for free
Register to participate and receive DOGE income for free every day; click the icon on the homepage to start the mining machine, which can mine continuously for 24 hours. After the countdown ends, you will receive DOGE income.

② Purchase mining tools to increase DOGE computing power
Please complete the top-up before purchasing. Accelerator cards can be purchased repeatedly, and the computing power will be automatically increased.

Accelerator ①: 20 USDT, Daily Reward: 6.5 DOGE

Accelerator ②: 100 USDT, Daily Reward: 40 DOGE

Accelerator ③: 500 USDT, Daily Reward: 210 DOGE

Accelerator ④: 1500 USDT, Daily Reward: 650 DOGE

Accelerator ⑤: 5000 USDT, Daily Reward: 2200 DOGE

Accelerator ⑥: 10,000 USDT, Daily Reward: 4,500 DOGE

Accelerator ⑦: 30,000 USDT, Daily Reward: 15,000 DOGE

Accelerator ⑧: 100,000 USDT, Daily Reward: 56,000 DOGE

③ Referral rewards, team commissions
Platform Agent: Invite members to deposit
Referral Rewards: Level 1 – 7% | Level 2 – 2% | Level 3 – 1%

(3) Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

① Tether is currently the most stable cryptocurrency, so the platform primarily uses Tether as its mainstream currency. Please use TRC20 or BEP20 for deposits.

② Find “Exchange” on the platform, convert your Dogecoins to USDT, then click “Withdraw” and paste your wallet address to withdraw.

Why Dogecoin is the most popular free cloud mining platform in 2025

  1. Stable and transparent returns : Daily reports ensure clarity and trust.
  2. Security and compliance : Built with advanced cloud security to safeguard funds and data.

Official Website:https://dogerhc.com/#/reg?ref=484751

The post Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001186-3.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-3.99%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000551-2.30%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-0.92%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00088-6.28%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts