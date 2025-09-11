Dogecoin Holds Flat, SHIB Loses Steam—MAGAX Presale Is Where the Real Meme Action Begins

From ETF Headlines to Burn Campaigns: A Look at the DOGE and SHIB Narrative

The meme coin space has been changing in 2025, with legacy memes like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) finding it hard to maintain momentum. Despite Dogecoin ETF’s headlines and Shiba Inu’s burn campaigns, both have found it hard to sustain long-term growth.

But there’s a new contender, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), that’s offering a new approach. Its meme-to-earn economy combines viral culture with real utility. Analysts are now projecting a potential 166x ROI, but MAGAX’s presale is quickly becoming the hottest event for meme coin investors this year.

DOGE Struggles to Reclaim Previous Momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, has been struggling to reclaim its previous highs despite the renewed excitement around the potential launch of a Dogecoin ETF. While the EFF could finally cause DOGE to recover after months of a low price, the project still suffers from a lack of core utility.

For eight consecutive months, DOGE has been in a steady decline. Even with ETF speculation driving a 13.35% rise in the past week, DOGE’s long-term trajectory remains questionable. Critics say that DOGE is dependent on speculation, and that makes it vulnerable in an increasingly competitive market.

DOGE has been holding flat between $0.24 and $0.25, and so many investors are hesitant to allocate fresh capital. Instead, they’re searching for projects that offer tangible value.

SHIB Slows Down By 4.78% In a Month

Shiba Inu (SHIB), another powerhouse in the meme coin sector, has more utility than DOGE. It introduced initiatives like Shibarium and has consistent token burns. Despite all these efforts, the price has dropped by 4.78% over the last month, showing that enthusiasm is cooling off.

SHIB has been relying on heavy accumulation during dips to keep its community engaged, but its growth has slowed down. Investors are now looking for projects that offer more than just speculative excitement. Even with its ecosystem, SHIB still leans a lot on its meme identity, causing many to ask whether it can increase in the long term.

This leaves a clear opening for new meme coins with strong fundamentals, and that’s exactly where Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) enters the picture.

MAGAX Presale Sees High Action Due to Ecosystem

DOGE and SHIB are finding it difficult to keep on rising, but investors are paying more attention to MAGAX. Its unique ecosystem design makes it stand out, especially since it doesn’t depend on hype but offers real earnings.

The presale has been moving fast lately, with investors drawn to different elements like the deflationary tokenomics, CertiK audit, and community-first features. Investors can stake MAGAX with 12% APY, vote on policies and updates, refer investors for incentives, and take advantage of the Web2/3 design that allows both beginners and experienced investors to participate easily.

At the core of MAGAX is its meme-to-earn model, powered by Loomint AI, which rewards creators, promoters, and advertisers who contribute to viral campaigns. Rather than memes being simply a cultural byproduct, they can generate income for creators and promoters in the ecosystem.

This approach has caused high demand among investors who want to take advantage of MAGAX’s utility.

Make Use of MAGAX to Earn in Different Ways

Perhaps the biggest reason why investors are flocking to MAGAX is the fact that they can earn from MAGAX in different ways. Aside from holding the token for a long time to get profit, investors can also stake tokens, earn from referrals, and leverage campaigns.

All of these have caused investors to predict that MAGAX would grow by 166x after listing, making it one of the most attractive early-stage crypto opportunities in the market. MAGAX’s presale is the chance to get in before the real action starts.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

The post Dogecoin Holds Flat, SHIB Loses Steam—MAGAX Presale Is Where the Real Meme Action Begins appeared first on Blockonomi.

