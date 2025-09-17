Dogecoin Holds Steady as Corporate Accumulation Accelerates

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 23:46
CleanCore Solutions confirmed its reserves have now surpassed 600 million DOGE, worth more than $160 million. The firm has been steadily accumulating since early September, when its treasury program began, and says it intends to reach one billion tokens in the near term.

Long-term, the target is even more ambitious: controlling up to 5% of Dogecoin’s total supply. Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta described the move as part of a strategy to position DOGE as a reserve asset while also supporting payment and remittance use cases.

This large-scale accumulation has coincided with steady price gains. Since CleanCore’s initiative began, DOGE has climbed from roughly $0.24 into the $0.27–$0.30 zone, holding firm despite reports of whales selling hundreds of millions of coins last week.

On the technical side, analysts such as Trader Tardigrade highlight a bull flag pattern that could set the stage for a run toward $0.43.

Other commentators argue that $1 remains a key “magnet” level for this cycle, particularly with institutional demand on the rise. Excitement is also building around the upcoming Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, now expected to launch September 18, which could provide a new channel for mainstream exposure.

Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

Meanwhile, the ecosystem continues to expand. DOGE OS recently partnered with Thumbs Up Media Corporation, with its CEO joining TZUP’s advisory board — a move aimed at boosting real-world applications for mined Dogecoin.

With treasury builds, new financial products, and a growing developer base all converging, the meme coin appears to be entering a fresh phase of institutional and retail interest.

