Dogecoin Latest ETF News Today: Why Layer Brett Is Being Compared To DOGE In September

2025/09/16 20:30
dogecoin-doge lbr

Dogecoin price has been stuck near $0.21 through most of September, yet investors remain hopeful for a breakout. The hype around new ETF filings in the U.S. has put DOGE back in the spotlight, raising the question of whether it can hold its place as the top meme coin.

Meanwhile, a new project, Layer Brett, is attracting attention with its presale. Read on to see why analysts believe this shift matters.

lbr banner

Dogecoin coin price tries to fight for momentum

Dogecoin price jumped earlier this year, but it has since cooled down. The coin failed to hold $0.25 and slipped back into a narrow channel between $0.21 and $0.23. Technical analysts point to a rounding bottom and a triangle pattern on the chart.

Experts say price moves without substantial trading volume often fail. Right now, volume is weak. The RSI and MACD indicators show little direction, which makes many investors sit on the fence.

Some analysts on X suggest that only major news, like ETF approval, could kickstart Dogecoin again.

Dogecoin latest ETF news today shows a possible turning point

The newest update on Dogecoin ETFs has raised hopes. REX Shares filed a DOGE fund under the 40 Act, similar to its Solana product. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted this could allow the ETF to launch faster, maybe as early as this week.

If that happens, it would mark the first regulated Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. This matters because institutional investors often prefer ETFs for exposure. A DOGE ETF would open the door for new money from traditional finance.

Cleancore Solutions also announced a $175 million Dogecoin treasury program, a move backed by over 80 investors. Together, these updates signal growing acceptance of Dogecoin.

Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons to Dogecoin in September

As Dogecoin makes headlines, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is building its own buzz. This meme coin runs on Ethereum’s Layer 2, which allows faster transactions and cheaper gas fees. Unlike older meme coins, $LBrett comes with real features such as staking, token rewards, and future NFT integration.

The presale price is just $0.0058. Early buyers can also access a massive 710% APY staking reward through the Brett dApp. That has prompted analysts to draw comparisons with DOGE’s early days, when low entry prices resulted in substantial gains later.

With Ethereum Layer 2 networks projected to process trillions of dollars by 2027, Layer Brett is positioning itself as both a meme and a utility-driven coin.

Community support is another reason for the comparison. Like Dogecoin, Layer Brett thrives on culture and energy, but unlike Dogecoin, it adds real speed and scaling power. That mix of fun and function is why some investors are already calling it the next top meme coin.

Why analysts believe Layer Brett is set to outgain DOGE

Analysts argue that Layer Brett offers what Dogecoin currently lacks: utility with growth potential. DOGE has mainstream awareness, but its price action depends heavily on news and speculation.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, gives buyers staking income, low gas fees, and early presale access. Experts note that projects combining culture with blockchain speed stand out in today’s crowded market.

Layer Brett’s tokenomics also support this view. With a clear supply cap, presale allocation, and developer lockup, the project looks more structured than past meme tokens. Analysts suggest that as $LBrett grows its ecosystem, it could rival early-stage runs seen in Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

lbr

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

