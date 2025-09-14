Dogecoin Marks Best Month Since 2024 With ETF Launch on the Horizon

Altcoins

Dogecoin has staged an impressive rally in September, and veteran trader Peter Brandt says the latest move is nothing short of “huge.”

The meme-born cryptocurrency has surged more than 30% this month, defying the broader market’s seasonal weakness and lining up what could be its strongest performance of the year.

Over the past week, DOGE climbed double digits in a matter of days, extending its winning streak to five sessions – the longest run since last summer. That momentum has lifted the coin back toward levels not seen since July, when a sharp reversal wiped out more than a third of its value in less than two weeks.

September is shaping up very differently. With a 36% gain so far, it has already become Dogecoin’s best month since November 2024, when the token rocketed more than 160% in a matter of weeks. Traders are now watching closely to see if DOGE can reclaim the $0.30 threshold, a level that has repeatedly capped its rallies.

Fueling optimism is the imminent arrival of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, set to launch in the coming week. The fund, backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, isn’t structured like traditional spot ETFs but still marks a milestone for institutional access to the coin. Market watchers see the launch as a potential catalyst for DOGE to establish firmer ground above key resistance levels.

While the SEC has delayed its decision on Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF—a standard step in the regulatory process—anticipation around the REX-Osprey product has already added energy to the market. With veteran analysts like Brandt pointing to the breakout and institutional products finally opening the door to mainstream investors, Dogecoin’s comeback could be just beginning.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

