Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt and paving the way for listing on Nasdaq with the new ticker XDOG. The operation, confirmed by the official announcement, aims to strengthen the mining of Dogecoin and support yield strategies that combine physical infrastructures and DeFi Layer-2 solutions.

According to the data collected by our team of analysts, the lead times for the delivery of new batches of ASIC Scrypt in 2025 generally range between 12 and 20 weeks, with logistical costs having increased on average in the range of +10–20% compared to 2024. Industry analysts also note that energy efficiency remains the main factor in purchasing and decommissioning decisions, with the adoption of PPAs and long-term contracts increasing among North American operators.

The deal in summary: stock exchange of Dogehash and new ticker XDOG

Published on August 19, 2025, the operation involves the transfer of 100% of Dogehash in exchange for 30.7 million Thumzup shares. At closing, the combined company will assume the name Dogehash Technologies Holdings and will aim for listing on the Nasdaq with ticker XDOG, a step subject to shareholder approvals and regulatory checks.

Structure : full stock exchange (all-stock)

: full stock exchange (all-stock) New name : Dogehash Technologies Holdings

: Dogehash Technologies Holdings Expected ticker : XDOG

: XDOG Estimated closure: fourth quarter 2025 (pending approval)

Numbers in brief

30.7 million Thumzup shares for the acquisition

Thumzup shares for the acquisition 2,500 ASIC Scrypt miners operational in North America

ASIC Scrypt miners operational in North America $50 million raised in July for expansion and capex

raised in July for expansion and capex Authorization from the board up to $250 million in digital assets

in digital assets Treasury: 19.1 BTC held (purchase announced in January)

held (purchase announced in January) Sustainability: data center powered by renewable energy and expansion plans

Expected operational impact

The integration aims to build a unified platform for procurement, energy management, and maintenance, with the goal of increasing the efficiency of mining and stabilizing returns. In this context, the combination of block revenues and flows generated by DeFi Layer-2 solutions should mitigate the reliance on the sole price trend of Dogecoin.

It must be said that the result will also depend on the ability to coordinate supply chain, energy contracts, and hardware upgrade cycles.

ASIC Fleet and Hardware Roadmap

Dogehash operates a fleet of approximately 2,500 ASIC Scrypt, concentrated in a North American data center powered by renewable energy. The roadmap includes the implementation of satellite nodes to scale capacity and optimize logistics, with growth plans extending until 2026. An interesting aspect is the centrality of efficiency per watt, which will guide purchases and scheduled decommissions.

Infrastructure expansion and capacity

Progressive Capex on new ASIC batches with a focus on energy efficiency

on new ASIC batches with a focus on energy efficiency Redundancy through secondary sites for operational resilience

through secondary sites for operational resilience Energy optimization via long-term contracts and load balancing

via long-term contracts and load balancing Hashrate: overall value not disclosed in the statement (data to be verified)

DeFi Layer-2: integration between staking and mining

The industrial plan includes the use of DeFi Layer-2 products to expand yields beyond traditional block rewards. In this context, DeFi Layer-2 refers to off-chain or sidechain solutions and protocols that allow generating yield on assets like DOGE through mechanisms such as staking, liquidity provisioning, or restaking, supported by contractual guarantees and governance external to the main chain. An interesting aspect is the possible complementarity between treasury management and collateralization strategies.

Expected benefits : additional flows, better use of capital, and revenue diversification

: additional flows, better use of capital, and revenue diversification Risks: dependence on smart contracts, counterparty/custody risk, and the need for risk management and audit structures

Finance and digital treasury

Thumzup announced a fundraising of 50 million dollars in July and has board authorization to allocate up to $250 million in digital assets (including BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, USDC). The treasury includes 19.1 BTC purchased in January. These funds will be directed to finance capex, diversify liquidity, and establish strategic reserves in cryptocurrencies.

In parallel, the potential listing on the Nasdaq (ticker XDOG) remains subject to due diligence and the relevant regulatory clearances. The official documentation for filings and disclosures will be verifiable through the SEC/EDGAR archives. Update as of August 20, 2025: currently, there are no public SEC filings related to the swap.

Risks, governance, and sustainability

Regulation : timing and conditions of approval can impact the schedule and overall structure of the deal

: timing and conditions of approval can impact the schedule and overall structure of the deal Operations : the expansion of the fleet implies logistical challenges, lead time, and risk of technological obsolescence

: the expansion of the fleet implies logistical challenges, lead time, and risk of technological obsolescence Governance DeFi : policies are needed for custody, smart contract audit, asset segregation, and internal controls

: policies are needed for custody, smart contract audit, asset segregation, and internal controls Energy : the use of renewables reduces the environmental footprint, but requires stable PPAs, load balancing systems, and, if necessary, storage solutions

: the use of renewables reduces the environmental footprint, but requires stable PPAs, load balancing systems, and, if necessary, storage solutions Market: the price volatility of DOGE and the trend of energy costs can compress operating margins

Market Reaction: Volatility and Signals to Monitor

After the announcement on August 19, 2025, the Thumzup stock attracted strong attention with an increase in volatility. In the absence of official data on percentages and volumes, investors are observing three main catalysts: approvals for listing, hardware expansion timelines, and disclosure on combined yield mining + DeFi. It should be noted that transparency and homogeneous metrics will be crucial for interpreting the results.

Dogecoin and Scrypt mining: industry impacts

An operator on Scrypt technology of this scale can impact the Dogecoin ecosystem, historically supported by merge-mining with Litecoin. An increase in hashrate tends to strengthen the security of the network; at the same time, the concentration of capacity raises questions about decentralization and governance, especially in relation to DeFi Layer-2 solutions. In this context, competitive balance and transparency remain significant factors.

Timeline and upcoming steps

Q3 2025 : finalization of the documentation and convening of the shareholders’ meetings

: finalization of the documentation and convening of the shareholders’ meetings Q4 2025 : expected closing and rebranding to Dogehash Technologies Holdings

: expected closing and rebranding to Post-closing: possible start of the listing process on Nasdaq (ticker XDOG) and subsequent disclosure of operational KPIs

Statements and project governance

The executives of Thumzup describe the operation as an accelerator towards a role of integrated digital infrastructure. On the Dogehash side, the emphasis remains on productive assets and the ownership of the ASIC fleet, considered the primary source of direct revenues from DOGE mining.

No efficiency parameters (consumption per GH/s, uptime, average cost per coin) have been released, which will be crucial for evaluating the execution. An interesting aspect is that these KPIs will allow measuring the impact of the DeFi Layer-2 component on aggregate returns.

Conclusion

The Thumzup–Dogehash axis outlines an integrated model that combines hardware scalability, energy management, and DeFi Layer-2 technologies to enhance overall returns in Dogecoin mining.

The trajectory is ambitious, with transformative potential; however, the proof will be in the execution: delivery times, protocol governance, energy costs, and transparency of KPIs will remain the key elements to observe.

Sources and methodology