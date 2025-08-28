Dogecoin news: Holder who made $8M backs altcoin Remittix in ‘smart move’

Dogecoin’s hype fades as trading slows; investors seek utility-driven altcoins.

$8M Dogecoin investor backs Remittix, calling it the next potential 100x crypto.

Dogecoin faces $0.28 and $0.36 resistance with limited real-world use progress.

For years, Dogecoin dominated most crypto discussions about meme coins.

Thanks to its robust community support and endorsement from celebrities like Elon Musk, Dogecoin, which started as a joke over a decade ago, continues to enjoy the attention and support.

This comes from minting millions in profits for several crypto investors thanks to its viral excitement and speculative interest.

But as we approach the end of August, Dogecoin trading volume slows, forcing short-term holders into losses, and momentum-driven plays are becoming more volatile.

Investors are seeking more promising alternatives with real utility and growth potential.

A crypto investor who made $8 million from Dogecoin has backed Remittix, a fast-rising PayFi altcoin. They call it the “smart move” that could deliver the next 100x crypto.

Dogecoin keeps relying on memetic appeal without real use cases

According to the technical indicators on Dogecoin price charts, there is strong resistance at $0.28 and $0.36. Market analysts on Crypto Twitter predict that Dogecoin will rise if the encouraging momentum continues.

However, these analysts warn that general market trends or reduced enthusiasm could hinder these growth prospects.

Source: Jonathan Carter on X

The Dogecoin ecosystem relies on community projects, charity initiatives, and memetic appeal. However, there has been almost no development in payment infrastructure or Layer 2 solutions.

Despite Dogecoin’s cultural icon status, its lack of practical utility has hindered adoption for everyday transactions and limited its growth.

Hence, it has a reputation as a more speculative than utility-focused DeFi project.

Introducing Remittix: the payFi sensation combining utility and hype for sustainable growth

Remittix (RTX) is drawing in the smart money investors for reasons Dogecoin can’t replicate or match.

Thanks to its utility appeal, the project blends crypto payments with real-world utility and a market-wide frenzy.

Here’s why investors and the general market are taking notice of Remittix (RTX):

An Imminent Second Major Exchange Listing

Real-World PayFi Model Driving Growth

Community-Backed Project with Consistent Support

High Upside Potential and Low-Price Entry

With utilities already live for users and more to come, plus multiple exchange listings scheduled, Remittix (RTX) supports its low entry price with strong adoption catalysts. Here is an area where Dogecoin lags at the same scale.

Meme coins like Dogecoin may be the topic of the headlines, but even meme investors prefer practical crypto solutions.

They are now rotating toward tokens with real use cases and strong growth potential, like Remittix.

