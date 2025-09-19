Dogecoin On Edge — 2.5 Days Remain To Lock In Breakout Springboard

Dogecoin is pressing a make-or-break weekly level as price retests the mid-$0.27s “springboard” highlighted by popular trader Rekt Capital, while macro cross-currents and a pivotal USDT dominance structure flagged by analyst Kevin may decide whether momentum extends into Q4. Dogecoin Bulls Face Crucial Test On the weekly DOGE/USDT chart shared by Rekt Capital, price has rallied back into the $0.27–$0.28 area and is attempting to flip it into support. At the time of the screenshot, the active weekly candle sat near $0.28410 with 3 days and 6 hours left, directly atop a green horizontal level plotted at $0.27884. Above, the next clearly marked resistance is the prior range high at $0.33817, with a psychological waypoint at $0.30000. Beneath the immediate “springboard,” intermediate supports are drawn at ~$0.23000 and $0.22014, while the higher-time-frame safety net remains the pre-halving high region around $0.15901, which also coincides with an ascending trendline that price successfully retested in July. Related Reading: Dogecoin Down 13% As Whales Distribute $181 Million In DOGE Rekt Capital framed the setup succinctly: “If Dogecoin is able to turn $0.27 (green) into support then price will break out to at least $0.33. Retest is in progress, the Daily and/or Weekly Closes need to continue above $0.27 to solidify this level as a new support and springboard.” Five days earlier, he noted, “Looks like Dogecoin has finally turned the Pre-Halving highs into new support,” marking the July reclaim with a green circle on his chart. Structurally, that sequence resembles a classic higher-low off trendline support followed by a return to the range midpoint; sustaining closes above the midpoint converts it into a launchpad toward the range high. The chart’s geometry reinforces that logic. The rising black trendline from late 2024 underpins a series of higher lows into June–July, where DOGE rebounded from the ~$0.16 area (black label: 0.15901). The current blue-circled cluster shows repeated weekly interactions with the $0.27–$0.30 band: initial rejection at the level, a pullback to ~$0.22–$0.23, and a renewed push that is now testing for a flip. Related Reading: Is The Dogecoin Bottom In? Confluence Of Signals Says Yes In practical terms, a confirmed weekly close north of ~$0.27884 reduces the risk of a “failed breakout” and opens the path for a measured move into the $0.33 resistance. Failure to hold would likely re-expose $0.23000/$0.22014 as the magnet, with the rising trendline keeping the higher-time-frame uptrend intact unless the market revisits the ~$0.16 pre-halving pivot. What Else To Watch: Macro Conditions And USDT Dominance Whether DOGE gets follow-through quickly may hinge on macro liquidity and the broader crypto risk-cycle Kevin (Kev Capital TA) tracks via USDT dominance. In his 2-week/1-month USDT.D chart, tether’s market-cap share has carved a three-year descending triangle defined by a series of lower highs under a sloping yellow resistance and a flat demand shelf near ~4%–5%. “It has helped me call the lows on #BTC back in 2022/2023 and it has helped me identify every top and bottom in this market since then,” Kevin wrote, citing the March 2024 highs, late-summer 2024 lows, December/January highs, and April lows as examples of the pattern’s signal quality. The current monthly candle hovers around 4.23% within that base, with multiple prior touches on both the downtrend line and support. He also points to confluence at the “2W 200 SMA/EMA plus major structured support,” underscoring why this area is an inflection. Mechanically, a decisive breakdown in USDT dominance from the triangle’s floor would imply capital rotating out of stablecoins into risk assets, a regime that has historically favored altcoins. Conversely, another bounce at support would preserve the range and keep liquidity preference defensive, which has tended to cap alt strength. Momentum panels on Kevin’s chart reinforce the “inflection” message rather than a conclusion: a stochastic-style oscillator has rolled down from elevated territory, and MACD-like readings are compressing near the zero line, both circled to emphasize how close the market is to a regime shift. Macro guidance from the Federal Reserve is another lever. “The Fed laid the pathway clearly and concisely. We now have full guidance as to what they want to do and that is to continue easing slowly,” Kevin said. “As long as the data comes in favorable via inflation/labor then there is no more excuses for the crypto market to not head higher into the end of the year.” In the very near term, though, he cautioned that September is behaving true to form: “No volume and no liquidity flowing in. Mostly leverage driven at the moment. Touch grass and wait it out. Bigger volatility is coming soon.” For Dogecoin, that mix translates into crisp levels and clean triggers. The technical job now is simple but binary: manage the weekly close above ~$0.27–$0.28 to validate the “springboard” and keep focus on $0.30000 and $0.33817, or relinquish the flip and reset into the mid-$0.22s where buyers have recently defended. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.27339. Dogecoin On Edge — 2.5 Days Remain To Lock In Breakout Springboard

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/19 18:10
Dogecoin is pressing a make-or-break weekly level as price retests the mid-$0.27s “springboard” highlighted by popular trader Rekt Capital, while macro cross-currents and a pivotal USDT dominance structure flagged by analyst Kevin may decide whether momentum extends into Q4.

Dogecoin Bulls Face Crucial Test

On the weekly DOGE/USDT chart shared by Rekt Capital, price has rallied back into the $0.27–$0.28 area and is attempting to flip it into support. At the time of the screenshot, the active weekly candle sat near $0.28410 with 3 days and 6 hours left, directly atop a green horizontal level plotted at $0.27884.

Dogecoin price analysis

Above, the next clearly marked resistance is the prior range high at $0.33817, with a psychological waypoint at $0.30000. Beneath the immediate “springboard,” intermediate supports are drawn at ~$0.23000 and $0.22014, while the higher-time-frame safety net remains the pre-halving high region around $0.15901, which also coincides with an ascending trendline that price successfully retested in July.

Rekt Capital framed the setup succinctly: “If Dogecoin is able to turn $0.27 (green) into support then price will break out to at least $0.33. Retest is in progress, the Daily and/or Weekly Closes need to continue above $0.27 to solidify this level as a new support and springboard.”

Five days earlier, he noted, “Looks like Dogecoin has finally turned the Pre-Halving highs into new support,” marking the July reclaim with a green circle on his chart. Structurally, that sequence resembles a classic higher-low off trendline support followed by a return to the range midpoint; sustaining closes above the midpoint converts it into a launchpad toward the range high.

The chart’s geometry reinforces that logic. The rising black trendline from late 2024 underpins a series of higher lows into June–July, where DOGE rebounded from the ~$0.16 area (black label: 0.15901). The current blue-circled cluster shows repeated weekly interactions with the $0.27–$0.30 band: initial rejection at the level, a pullback to ~$0.22–$0.23, and a renewed push that is now testing for a flip.

In practical terms, a confirmed weekly close north of ~$0.27884 reduces the risk of a “failed breakout” and opens the path for a measured move into the $0.33 resistance. Failure to hold would likely re-expose $0.23000/$0.22014 as the magnet, with the rising trendline keeping the higher-time-frame uptrend intact unless the market revisits the ~$0.16 pre-halving pivot.

What Else To Watch: Macro Conditions And USDT Dominance

Whether DOGE gets follow-through quickly may hinge on macro liquidity and the broader crypto risk-cycle Kevin (Kev Capital TA) tracks via USDT dominance. In his 2-week/1-month USDT.D chart, tether’s market-cap share has carved a three-year descending triangle defined by a series of lower highs under a sloping yellow resistance and a flat demand shelf near ~4%–5%.

“It has helped me call the lows on #BTC back in 2022/2023 and it has helped me identify every top and bottom in this market since then,” Kevin wrote, citing the March 2024 highs, late-summer 2024 lows, December/January highs, and April lows as examples of the pattern’s signal quality. The current monthly candle hovers around 4.23% within that base, with multiple prior touches on both the downtrend line and support. He also points to confluence at the “2W 200 SMA/EMA plus major structured support,” underscoring why this area is an inflection.

USDT Dominance

Mechanically, a decisive breakdown in USDT dominance from the triangle’s floor would imply capital rotating out of stablecoins into risk assets, a regime that has historically favored altcoins. Conversely, another bounce at support would preserve the range and keep liquidity preference defensive, which has tended to cap alt strength.

Momentum panels on Kevin’s chart reinforce the “inflection” message rather than a conclusion: a stochastic-style oscillator has rolled down from elevated territory, and MACD-like readings are compressing near the zero line, both circled to emphasize how close the market is to a regime shift.

Macro guidance from the Federal Reserve is another lever. “The Fed laid the pathway clearly and concisely. We now have full guidance as to what they want to do and that is to continue easing slowly,” Kevin said. “As long as the data comes in favorable via inflation/labor then there is no more excuses for the crypto market to not head higher into the end of the year.” In the very near term, though, he cautioned that September is behaving true to form: “No volume and no liquidity flowing in. Mostly leverage driven at the moment. Touch grass and wait it out. Bigger volatility is coming soon.”

For Dogecoin, that mix translates into crisp levels and clean triggers. The technical job now is simple but binary: manage the weekly close above ~$0.27–$0.28 to validate the “springboard” and keep focus on $0.30000 and $0.33817, or relinquish the flip and reset into the mid-$0.22s where buyers have recently defended.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.27339.

Dogecoin price
