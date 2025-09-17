Dogecoin & Pengu Holders Turn Their Attention To This New Viral Meme Coin Set To ‘Break The Internet’

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 22:13
Layer Brett (LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is capturing massive attention after raising over $3.7 million in its presale, and it hasn’t even launched yet.

Let’s take a look at why Dogecoin and Pengu holders are watching this new project closely, and why many believe it could be the next big thing in the meme coin world.

Dogecoin: Still the meme coin king, but new rivals are emerging

Dogecoin has been the face of meme coins for over a decade. Known for its lighthearted origin, strong community, and massive support from influencers like Elon Musk, DOGE continues to hold a spot among the top cryptocurrencies by market cap.

However, as the space matures, many DOGE holders are now searching for more than nostalgia. Dogecoin lacks features like staking, NFT support, or smart contracts, which newer meme coins are starting to offer. With DOGE currently trading around $0.27, the room for explosive growth is seen by some as limited, especially when compared to low-cap presale coins like Layer Brett.

Pengu: The newest meme darling gaining momentum

Pengu has quickly become one of the most talked-about meme coins in recent weeks. With its adorable branding and a strong push from the crypto community on X, Pengu is now gaining the kind of momentum that early SHIB and PEPE once enjoyed.

Still, it’s early days for Pengu. The community is growing, and the excitement is real, but much of the project’s future depends on how the team delivers utility and long-term engagement. That’s where comparisons to Layer Brett come in, especially with Layer Brett’s staking system and Ethereum Layer 2 capabilities already live.

Layer Brett: The meme coin that’s winning over DOGE & Pengu holders

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly going viral for combining meme culture with actual utility. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers fast, low-cost transactions and supports smart contracts,  giving it a big technical edge over older meme coins.

The presale is live at a fixed price of $0.0058, and over $3.7 million has already been raised. Early adopters can stake their tokens directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, earning 700%+ APY with no KYC. The staking system has become a major driver of hype, allowing early users to earn rewards before the token even launches on exchanges.

LBRETT’s roadmap also includes gamified staking, NFT integrations, multichain expansion, and a fixed 10 billion token supply. A $1 million community giveaway is active now, further accelerating growth on platforms like Telegram and X.

Final thought: Will Layer Brett be the next viral sensation?

Dogecoin has the legacy. Pengu has the momentum. But Layer Brett has the utility, early traction, and viral energy that could push it into the spotlight. As meme coin investors rotate capital in search of the next 25x–50x play, more eyes are turning toward LBRETT, not just as a meme coin, but as a movement.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin & Pengu Holders Turn Their Attention To This New Viral Meme Coin Set To 'Break The Internet' appeared first on Coindoo.

