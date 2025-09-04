Dogecoin & Pepe Holders Looking For The Next 100x Turn To Remittix After ‘Best Crypto Presale’ Award Is Won With Beta Wallet Launch

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 18:20
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005522-9.60%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000096-1.63%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02626+0.69%
doge4358989453 main

With Dogecoin and Pepe owners going through a market correction with declining trading volumes, there are now plenty of people looking at altcoins that have real-world use cases and enormous growth potential. 

rtx 1

Remittix is one project that is causing a stir. Sold at $0.1030, Remittix has just been awarded ‘Best Crypto Presale’ and is getting ready to launch its beta wallet during Q3 2025. This fiat-to-crypto experiment in keeping things simple aims to simplify cross-border payments and could trigger a rally for payfi altcoins in the latter part of this month.

remittix banner

Dogecoin and Pepe: Market Snapshot Amid Growing Interest in Utility Altcoins

Dogecoin is at $0.2160 with a 1.84% increase in price but a large 8.82% drop in trading volume to $2.1 billion. 

doge chart

Pepe coin is at $0.059784 with a meager 0.98% rise, but its trading volume fell by 14.61%, resting at about $522.6 million. All these drops show sagging trading interest and potential consolidation in the hands of holders of meme coins.

pepe chart 1

With calmness in speculation, investors are opting for cryptos with scalable real-world use cases over hype coins. This is prompting renewed interest in projects like Remittix with real payment solutions and cross-border liquidity.

Remittix Presale Par Excellence and Beta Wallet Launch

Remittix presale has raised over $23.6 million, selling 642 million tokens, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm. Its beta wallet release in Q3 2025 is committed to providing a mobile-centric, user-friendly wallet for instant crypto-to-fiat conversions of 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies.

The wallet caters to a broad market, from freelancers to businesses, by enabling secure, quick, and inexpensive remittances to bank accounts, filling a huge gap in the use of crypto.

remittix2

Why Remittix Could be the Next 100x Altcoin to Watch

  • Global Reach: Simple crypto-to-bank payments in 30+ countries
  • Realistic Use Case: Built to solve actual payment inefficiencies
  • $250,000 Remittix giveaway
  • Security: CertiK-audited smart contracts ensure protection and trust
  • Coming Wallet Release: Mobile beta release with real-time FX in Q3 2025
  • Strong Community: Significant presale success proves demand

As market activity for Pepe and Dogecoin slows, Remittix‘s focus on functional and scalable financial tools puts it in the investors’ sweet spot for looking at steady returns.

Overall, as investors in Dogecoin and Pepe search for the next big thing, Remittix’s award-winning presale and upcoming beta wallet release make it a deserving altcoin to watch for 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose