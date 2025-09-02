Dogecoin Price Eyes Rebound, How High Can It Soar?

Key Notes

  • Dogecoin price has found a critical support level at $0.205 amid price drawdowns.
  • It is now trading at $0.2127, after a failed attempt to test upper levels last week.
  • For now, the market is finding it difficult to sustain momentum amid shifts in market trends.

Canine-themed meme coin Dogecoin

is currently at a point where it either bounces to around $0.242 or goes below $0.205, which is its critical support level now.

The coin had attempted to push to a higher level last week but encountered some resistance along the way. Since that time, DOGE has been struggling to make a comeback.


The Dogecoin Price Outlook

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2127, with a 1.7% decline over the last 24 hours.

Notably, its 24-hour trading volume is pegged at $2.07 billion. This was after a failed attempt to test the upper levels the previous week. The price pulled back significantly and is now right in the middle of a tight range, with the weekly and monthly numbers showing a slight gain.

As a result, traders are on the lookout for a key support level that could anchor the coin’s next big move, or bear trend. The market is quite cautious because DOGE is in a consolidation zone. It could remain so for as long as either bulls or bears take control.

Meanwhile, DOGE futures volumes recently jumped 119% to $5.36 billion, while open interest fell 4.7% to $3.24 billion

According to BitGuru on X and other market watchers, DOGE has settled near $0.210 after facing repeated rejection.

The coin encountered rejection at $0.242, and this is not the first time that this level has acted as resistance. Looking at the current price action, it is clear that the market found it difficult to sustain momentum above that ceiling.

In the past, the $0.205 level has served as a starting point for rebounds. Many market observers have their eyes on this price level. Should this support hold, Dogecoin could bag a new high, possibly to $0.0242.

However, a downward streak may be looming if it goes sideways below $0.205. The coming days will reveal what happens with the DOGE price amid growing altcoin consolidation.

PEPENODE: The Next Viral Crypto on the Block

Touted as crypto’s first mine-to-earn meme coin, PepeNode (PEPENODE) is turning heads in the meme world. It lets users start mining meme coins instantly, blending the fun of memes with the thrill of crypto mining in one wild ride.

The token for this project is yet to go live, but until then, the PepeNode’s gamified mining system allows users to build rigs, earn rewards, and burn supply. It is only a matter of time before it starts ranking among the best crypto presales of 2025.

At the moment, 1 PEPENODE is priced at $0.0010407, but there is a scheduled price rise to take place within the next 3 days.

Current Presale Stats:

  • Current price: $0.0010407
  • Amount raised so far: $547K
  • Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE promises as much as 3008% in staking rewards. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency.

next

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit