TLDR Dogecoin’s price dropped from $0.2889 to $0.2631 amid market pressure. A death cross formed when short-term moving averages fell below long-term ones. Grayscale seeks to convert Dogecoin trust into an ETF, increasing exposure. Dogecoin’s treasury added 100 million DOGE, raising total holdings to 600 million. Dogecoin has recently entered a concerning phase as its [...] The post Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Dogecoin’s price dropped from $0.2889 to $0.2631 amid market pressure. A death cross formed when short-term moving averages fell below long-term ones. Grayscale seeks to convert Dogecoin trust into an ETF, increasing exposure. Dogecoin’s treasury added 100 million DOGE, raising total holdings to 600 million. Dogecoin has recently entered a concerning phase as its [...] The post Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 00:12
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005199-0.19%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26573+8.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26412-1.00%

TLDR

  • Dogecoin’s price dropped from $0.2889 to $0.2631 amid market pressure.
  • A death cross formed when short-term moving averages fell below long-term ones.
  • Grayscale seeks to convert Dogecoin trust into an ETF, increasing exposure.
  • Dogecoin’s treasury added 100 million DOGE, raising total holdings to 600 million.

Dogecoin has recently entered a concerning phase as its price falls into a “death cross” pattern on short-term charts. This technical indicator suggests potential bearish market movement. The price drop from $0.2889 to $0.2631 has raised questions about the cryptocurrency’s short-term future. Despite this, experts advise keeping an eye on several key factors that could influence Dogecoin’s direction in the coming days. Here’s a closer look at what investors should watch for.

Understanding the Death Cross and Its Meaning

A “death cross” is a technical pattern that occurs when a short-term moving average (MA) crosses below a long-term moving average, indicating potential bearish market conditions. For Dogecoin, this cross formed on the hourly chart after the cryptocurrency experienced significant selling pressure.

The price of Dogecoin dropped sharply from $0.2889 on Thursday to a low of $0.2631 by Saturday, confirming the bearish trend. This is the second time in recent weeks that Dogecoin has fallen below its key hourly moving averages, marking the creation of the death cross. As of now, DOGE has slightly rebounded, showing a 0.6% increase in the past 24 hours, but is still down by 5.46% over the last week.

Key Levels to Watch for Short-Term Movement

Dogecoin’s price action will be closely monitored for signs of recovery. The immediate focus is on two crucial price levels: $0.267 and $0.274. If Dogecoin manages to rise above these levels, it could potentially move toward higher price points like $0.288 and $0.307.

Article image

However, if the price fails to break through these levels, there is a risk of further downward movement. Support is expected to be around $0.2568, which is the next key level if the price continues to fall. Traders and analysts are closely watching whether DOGE can reclaim the $0.274 mark to avoid further declines.

Impact of Market Events and Institutional Moves

Several events have occurred recently that could influence Dogecoin’s future. One major development was Grayscale’s recent filing to convert its closed-end Dogecoin trust into an ETF, which could provide more exposure for DOGE on major exchanges. If approved, this ETF would be listed under the ticker GDOG on NYSE Arca. This could lead to increased institutional interest in Dogecoin, potentially lifting the price.

Another notable development is the recent launch of DOJE, the first exchange-traded fund in the U.S. offering direct exposure to Dogecoin. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the fund had an impressive start, raising $17 million within its first 24 hours. This launch indicates growing interest in DOGE, despite its current price struggles.

Dogecoin’s Treasury and Market Sentiment

Despite the recent price drop, Dogecoin’s long-term prospects may be influenced by ongoing developments within its treasury. Earlier this week, Cleancore Solutions, a company managing Dogecoin’s treasury, added 100 million DOGE, bringing its total holdings to over 600 million DOGE. This addition highlights the continued accumulation of Dogecoin, suggesting confidence in its potential future value.

Market sentiment surrounding Dogecoin remains volatile, as seen in the recent price fluctuations. While some are optimistic about potential future gains, others remain cautious due to the current bearish indicators. Investors will need to monitor both price action and any major announcements related to Dogecoin’s ecosystem to gauge its short-term direction.

The post Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.41%
Story
IP$14.192+30.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.041+2.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$237.77-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9783+0.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
B
B$0.43258-10.87%
Sidekick
K$0.1831+13.37%
Union
U$0.012373-7.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens