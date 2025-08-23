The post Dogecoin Price Jumps 9% as Whales Accumulate $161M DOGE, Eyes on $0.22 Support? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin, posted a strong 9.48% daily gain, climbing to $0.2381 with a market cap of $35.81 billion. The move comes amid a sharp increase in trading volume, which surged over 160% to $5.3 billion. Also, because of a mix of whale accumulation, market rotation into altcoins, and technical strength, despite lingering concerns over Dogecoin’s security model. Curious about where Dogecoin price could stroll next? Join me as I decode the same.

Dogecoin Price Analysis

DOGE price has broken decisively above its 30-day SMA at $0.222 and cleared the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level at $0.239. Over the past 24 hours, price ranged between $0.2088 and $0.2417, with buyers stepping in aggressively. This was after whales scooped up 680 million DOGE, worth about $161 million, between August 20 and 21. This large-scale accumulation, now accounting for nearly half the circulating supply, reduced selling pressure from retail traders and signaled strong institutional confidence.

From a technical perspective, the $0.22 level now serves as immediate support. If DOGE holds above this zone, it may retest $0.26, where a previous resistance zone lies. A sustained move above $0.26 could open the door toward $0.30 in a high-volume breakout scenario. However, failure to maintain $0.22 could trigger profit-taking, pulling prices back toward $0.21 or even $0.203.

Meanwhile, developers are exploring integrating zero-knowledge proofs, a proposal aimed at enabling DeFi applications on Dogecoin. If implemented, this could give DOGE real utility beyond payments, potentially supporting the long-term DOGE price.

