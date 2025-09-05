Dogecoin Price Prediction As DOGE Treasury Firms Enter The Market – Could Meme Coins Be About To Explode?

The crypto world is buzzing, and it’s not just about the latest Dogecoin price prediction. While DOGE has long captured headlines, a seismic shift is underway, with institutional interest now casting a fresh eye on the volatile yet exciting meme coin landscape. Could this signal an explosion for these digital assets, or is there a new contender ready to redefine what a meme coin can truly be?

For years, the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and even newer sensations like Pepe and Bonk have ridden waves of community hype, sometimes without much underlying tech. Now, Layer Brett is here not on wave or hype but instead on the Ethereum layer 2 network.

Is Layer Brett the smart meme coin for the new era of DOGE?

Layer Brett is an ambitious new meme coin that’s not content to ape its predecessors merely. Unlike the original Brett token, which was simply a cultural phenomenon on Base, Layer Brett is purpose-built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. 

This isn’t just a fancy label; it means blistering speed, transactions costing pennies instead of dollars, and immense scalability. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to handle trillions of transactions annually, solving problems that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still face. Imagine trading without wallet-busting fees; that’s the promise of Layer Brett, a low-gas-fee crypto.

Here’s why Layer Brett stands out in a crowded market:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 Power: High-speed, ultra-low-cost transactions. Forget the congestion that can plague older altcoins like Dogecoin.
  • Presale Opportunity: Get in early on $LBRETT for just $0.0053 per token. It’s an opportunity Shiba Inu early birds could only dream of.
  • Insane Staking Rewards: Early buyers can snag over 1,020% APY through staking. This isn’t your grandma’s staking crypto; it’s DeFi on steroids.
  • Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike pure hype plays like Bonk or the original Brett, $LBRETT has genuine tech backing its viral appeal.

Staking benefits: how $LBRETT rewards early buyers beyond DOGE

Layer Brett offers more than just the thrill of a meme coin. Its DeFi capabilities, especially the staking benefits, are designed to reward its community generously. With APYs reaching upwards of 1,020%, holding $LBRETT isn’t just about price speculation, as is often the case with Pepe or Bonk. 

It’s about earning substantial passive income. This makes it a compelling DeFi coin and the next big crypto contender for those looking beyond the well-worn path of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. The presale is a fantastic entry point for anyone seeking a low-cap crypto gem with serious upside in the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025.

The next 100x altcoin? Layer Brett in focus.

As the Dogecoin price prediction discussions continue, analysts also search for the next 100x altcoin. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens and a current presale price of $0.0053, Layer Brett has a much smaller market cap compared to the behemoths like DOGE, Shiba Inu, or even Pepe. 

This provides exponential growth potential, especially given its robust Web3 infrastructure. The project is also sweetening the pot with a planned $1 million giveaway, reinforcing its community-first approach that Bonk and the original Brett could learn from.

Layer Brett is still in its crypto presale stages—but not for long. While the Dogecoin price prediction still holds sway, the future of meme coins is clearly moving towards projects that offer both hype and substance.

Don’t miss this chance to get in early on a top meme coin with real utility and incredible staking rewards.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

US SEC postpones approval of 21SHARES spot SUI ETF

US SEC postpones approval of 21SHARES spot SUI ETF

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Solid Intel, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the 21SHARES spot SUI ETF.
Union
U$0.01147+129.40%
SUI
SUI$3.2901-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 06:55
Share
Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, following the launch of the Solana staking ETF earlier this summer, REX Shares and Osprey Funds may bring the first ETF directly investing in Dogecoin to market as early as next week. On Wednesday, the team filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker symbol DOJE. The fund also mentioned ETFs related to XRP, BONK, Trump, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sol. Bloomberg Industry Research analyst Eric Balchunas said Rex may launch a Dogecoin ETF next week through the Investment Company Act of 1940, with Trump, XRP, and Bonk ETFs also likely to follow. The prospectus shows that DOJE will gain asset exposure by investing in a Cayman Islands subsidiary, and the relevant strategies and risk disclosures reflect the overall operations of the fund and its subsidiaries.
Union
U$0.01147+129.40%
Solana
SOL$202.35-3.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-1.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 07:41
Share
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.581-3.16%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5027-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1029-39.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Share

