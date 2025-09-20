The post Dogecoin Price Prediction as ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.2641 after a 4% daily decline, with its market cap near $39.89 billion. Market structure shows the asset continues to mirror the cyclical behavior observed in 2017 and 2021, where extended consolidations were followed by strong rallies. With the 2025 cycle displaying a similar setup, analysts are watching whether the same pattern could unfold again. Dogecoin Price Action: Cycle Retests Signal Breakout Potential Dogecoin price continues to move in recognizable long-term cycles, with 2017, 2021, and now the emerging 2025 cycle marking major turning points. According to an analyst on X platform, the 2017 rally began after consolidation and pushed DOGE from under $0.0002 to a peak near $0.017.  The 2021 cycle mirrored this explosive run, with the price surging from around $0.0022 to highs above $0.70. Both rallies unfolded while the 50 EMA traded below price, reinforcing strong upward conditions during breakouts. In the current 2025 cycle, Dogecoin has already retested a descending trendline near $0.26 while again holding above the 50 EMA.  This structural alignment mirrors the foundations that preceded earlier parabolic surges, strengthening the case for continuation. The same analyst suggests the anticipated breakout could extend toward $1 and beyond if the pattern holds.  With Dogecoin ranked among the top meme coins, its cyclical rhythm offers a long-term DOGE price forecast that points toward another historic move. Therefore, current conditions echo the setup of previous runs and raise expectations for the months ahead. DOGE/USD 1-Month Chart (Source: X) Grayscale’s DOGE ETF Bid: Institutional Interest Meets Rising Optimism Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF under ticker GDOG has fueled new debate around the asset’s future. If approved, the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as prime broker and custodian.  This step comes as the… The post Dogecoin Price Prediction as ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.2641 after a 4% daily decline, with its market cap near $39.89 billion. Market structure shows the asset continues to mirror the cyclical behavior observed in 2017 and 2021, where extended consolidations were followed by strong rallies. With the 2025 cycle displaying a similar setup, analysts are watching whether the same pattern could unfold again. Dogecoin Price Action: Cycle Retests Signal Breakout Potential Dogecoin price continues to move in recognizable long-term cycles, with 2017, 2021, and now the emerging 2025 cycle marking major turning points. According to an analyst on X platform, the 2017 rally began after consolidation and pushed DOGE from under $0.0002 to a peak near $0.017.  The 2021 cycle mirrored this explosive run, with the price surging from around $0.0022 to highs above $0.70. Both rallies unfolded while the 50 EMA traded below price, reinforcing strong upward conditions during breakouts. In the current 2025 cycle, Dogecoin has already retested a descending trendline near $0.26 while again holding above the 50 EMA.  This structural alignment mirrors the foundations that preceded earlier parabolic surges, strengthening the case for continuation. The same analyst suggests the anticipated breakout could extend toward $1 and beyond if the pattern holds.  With Dogecoin ranked among the top meme coins, its cyclical rhythm offers a long-term DOGE price forecast that points toward another historic move. Therefore, current conditions echo the setup of previous runs and raise expectations for the months ahead. DOGE/USD 1-Month Chart (Source: X) Grayscale’s DOGE ETF Bid: Institutional Interest Meets Rising Optimism Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF under ticker GDOG has fueled new debate around the asset’s future. If approved, the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as prime broker and custodian.  This step comes as the…

Dogecoin Price Prediction as ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout:

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:02
NEAR
NEAR$3.091-2.70%
1
1$0.006004-48.12%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09752+0.10%
Echo
ECHO$0.03953+1.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005006-1.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282-0.54%

Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.2641 after a 4% daily decline, with its market cap near $39.89 billion. Market structure shows the asset continues to mirror the cyclical behavior observed in 2017 and 2021, where extended consolidations were followed by strong rallies. With the 2025 cycle displaying a similar setup, analysts are watching whether the same pattern could unfold again.

Dogecoin Price Action: Cycle Retests Signal Breakout Potential

Dogecoin price continues to move in recognizable long-term cycles, with 2017, 2021, and now the emerging 2025 cycle marking major turning points. According to an analyst on X platform, the 2017 rally began after consolidation and pushed DOGE from under $0.0002 to a peak near $0.017. 

The 2021 cycle mirrored this explosive run, with the price surging from around $0.0022 to highs above $0.70. Both rallies unfolded while the 50 EMA traded below price, reinforcing strong upward conditions during breakouts. In the current 2025 cycle, Dogecoin has already retested a descending trendline near $0.26 while again holding above the 50 EMA. 

This structural alignment mirrors the foundations that preceded earlier parabolic surges, strengthening the case for continuation. The same analyst suggests the anticipated breakout could extend toward $1 and beyond if the pattern holds. 

With Dogecoin ranked among the top meme coins, its cyclical rhythm offers a long-term DOGE price forecast that points toward another historic move. Therefore, current conditions echo the setup of previous runs and raise expectations for the months ahead.

DOGE/USD 1-Month Chart (Source: X)

Grayscale’s DOGE ETF Bid: Institutional Interest Meets Rising Optimism

Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF under ticker GDOG has fueled new debate around the asset’s future. If approved, the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as prime broker and custodian. 

This step comes as the SEC recently eased listing standards for crypto funds, potentially streamlining approvals. The move could significantly expand access, offering a regulated pathway for investors who avoid direct exposure through exchanges. 

The filing also comes shortly after REX-Osprey announced the official launch of their Dogecoin and XRP ETFs, to offer institutional investors spot exposure to these altcoins. 

At the same time, CoinGlass analytics shows that 77.26% of accounts are long while only 22.74% are short, reflecting strong speculative optimism in alignment with the ETF narrative. Therefore, Grayscale’s effort reflects an attempt to institutionalize Dogecoin precisely when historical cycles suggest another surge is nearing.

Doge Long/Short Ratio (Source: CoinGlass)

To sum up, Dogecoin price cycles and EMA alignment reinforce the possibility of a powerful breakout ahead. With the 2025 retest already completed, the structure mirrors conditions that drove past rallies. Grayscale’s ETF bid, combined with strong long positioning, supports the case for broader adoption and stronger credibility. Together, these factors point toward a decisive DOGE price move that could challenge $1 and beyond.

Source: https://coingape.com/markets/dogecoin-price-prediction-as-grayscale-etf-move-meets-cycle-breakout-is-a-new-peak-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02832-1.63%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1637-19.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.08622-6.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756-5.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.89074+0.12%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013628-2.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.46-0.30%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012138-10.59%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy