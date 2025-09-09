Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/09 15:37
Bitcoin
BTC$112,972.7+1.20%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+2.29%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24149+3.67%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01252-15.00%
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

But to the delight of degens, Dogecoin has been defying the trend.

The meme coin captain has jumped 10%+ on the weekly chart, recording a 24-hour trading volume of $3.82B on Tuesday.

Can Dogecoin sustain the rally, or has it peaked already?

The growing traffic to $DOGE-derivative coins, like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), suggests stronger rallies may be ahead. But there are more reasons why $DOGE is one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this season.

$DOGE Price Prediction After Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF Sparks FOMO

Although it has been ages since $DOGE hit its all-time high of $0.7376 in 2021, it still ranks first among meme coins, with a massive market cap of $35B+.

True, short-term meme coin trends favor newcomers over giants like $DOGE. But time and again, $DOGE proves its massive community strength.

This year alone, the $DOGE price has jumped 142%, tapping into broader market surges. And today’s 24-hour trading volume reflects a 60%+ increase.

$DOGE price details.

Source: CoinMarketCap

To understand the rally better, we need to look at the factors driving it.

Of course, the macro backdrop has helped: the latest US jobs data report reveals that just 22K jobs were added in August, compared to 79K in July. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is edging toward 4.3%.

Both of these hint at a Fed rate cut, which, in turn, could pump capital into the crypto market. But that doesn’t give the complete picture, as other cryptos, including $BTC, haven’t benefited from the macro shifts as much as Dogecoin.

For this, $DOGE has the Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF buzz to thank. Backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the ETF would offer US investors exposure to Dogecoin without holding it.

REX Shares announces $DOGE ETF.

Source: X/@REXShares

$DOGE has the potential to pull in speculative flow to the market from traditional investors who are wary of interacting with crypto directly.

The ETF buzz has attracted wild predictions from crypto analysts. CoinDesi, for example, points out a logarithmic uptrend in play, with multi-year charts aligning $DOGE with a mega trend.

Logarithmic uptrend indicates $DOGE rally.

Source: CoinDesi on CoinMarketCap

If the trend is sustained, $DOGE could explode by around 740% to reach $1.40 by the end of the year.

But $DOGE wouldn’t be the only meme coin to benefit from the surge; top meme coins are likely to follow. Derivative dog tokens with smaller market caps and strong narratives, in particular, are among the best cryptos to watch now.

That partly explains why Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is trending, with whales piling in fast.

September 5 saw a $MAXI whale buy of $10.3K+.

Source: Etherscan

$DOGE’s Beefed-Up Cousin – The Latest Meme Coin Sensation

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is $DOGE’s younger cousin, obsessed with retiring at 22. He has a solid plan to reach his goal – trading on 1000x leverage.

This buff, pumped up, energy drink-swilling meme coin has spent ‘seven dog years YOLOing into oblivion, chasing pumps, clout, and mum’s approval. One dream. Infinite risk. No exit plan,’ as the Maxi Doge presale website puts it.

Maxi Doge is $Doge’s beefed-up cousin.

Needless to say, $MAXI is successfully winning the attention of degens who share the dream. The $MAXI presale, where you can grab the coin for early-bird prices, is on the brink of reaching the $2M milestone.

Maxi Doge Competes With The Big Dogs

$DOGE continues to enjoy a special place in history and the privileges that come with it. For example, it hasn’t yet had to seriously think about engagement mechanics.

But for new contenders, it’s hard to stay relevant without a long-term plan. Even if they manage to pump in the first few weeks of the token launch, they can soon disappear into the dark depths of the market to make way for newer coins.

To avoid this, $MAXI gamifies engagement with staking, community contests, and interesting partnerships. The MAXI Fund, which gets a substantial 25% allocation, hints at future integrations that could expand the token utility.

And the biggest allocation goes to marketing.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) tokenomics.

With strong engagement mechanics in place and eyes set on sustainability, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $MAXI enter the top 10 meme coin rankings.

The token has successfully completed two smart contract audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, winning early backers’ confidence. Both retail and whale investors are rushing to hoard the token at presale prices before its exchange listings.

Right now, you can buy $MAXI for $0.0002565 and stake it for 161% APY.

A heads-up, though. The next price surge is just two days away, and the staking APY declines as more investors stake their tokens. So the clock is ticking. Before you jump in, though, take a look at our step-by-step guide to buying $MAXI.

Then head to the Maxi Doge presale today to secure your tokens.

$DOGE is Set to Take Off, But $MAXI Could Pump Higher

$DOGE’s price predictions look promising this year, fuelled by the ETF buzz and macroeconomic shifts. However, its heavy market cap prevents it from delivering exponential returns as it once did.

To make up for that, $DOGE investors are diversifying into younger coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which – thanks to its strong narrative and pumped-up energy – is seeing growing community support and whale activity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.697+7.62%
BULLS
BULLS$534.13+1.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.94+1.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Share
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015085+4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
Share
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

PANews reported on September 9th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. stated that 504 days have passed since the last Bitcoin halving, and the market is currently in a mature bull market phase. During this cycle, Bitcoin experienced an extreme Value Destroyed Daily (VDD) peak at $70,000 in March, followed by two intermediate distribution waves around $98,000 and $117,000, but falling short of the extreme levels seen in March. This segmented selling by long-term holders (LTHs) suggests a more sustainable market redistribution driven by institutional demand. The final determination of the cycle peak will require the emergence of the "peak flag" indicator, which is typically triggered when the spot price is approximately 11 times the price realized by long-term holders. This indicator is expected to occur as early as October-November 2025. At the same time, attention should be paid to the emergence of a large-scale spending wave by experienced holders and a short-term volatility peak.
Waves
WAVES$1.1385+2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1037+4.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002168-2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

What Happened in the Billion-Download NPM Supply-Chain Attack of September 2025?