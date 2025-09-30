Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Season Could Soon Be Over as Under-$0.0025 Meme Coin Sees Sharp Rise in Wallet Growth

The cryptocurrency world is undergoing significant changes, particularly with meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE), the big boss of meme coins for ages, is hitting some rough patches right now. It’s sitting around $0.2376, down 10% in the past day. This is part of a bigger market drop that wiped out over $2.2 billion in bets. Dogecoin

