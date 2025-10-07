ExchangeDEX+
The meme coin market is back in the headlines, and this time it's Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the charge. Analysts are buzzing with bold forecasts that DOGE could surge to $1.80 within the next 100 days, a move that would ignite a new wave of meme coin mania.  But alongside this iconic asset, a viral newcomer […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1.80 In The Next 100 Days – Along With This $0.000318 Viral Token appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1.80 In The Next 100 Days – Along With This $0.000318 Viral Token

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/07 01:30
DOGE
DOGE$0,16399-%6,09
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006389-%7,70
Memecoin
MEME$0,001366-%7,88
Movement
MOVE$0,05256-%15,90

The meme coin market is back in the headlines, and this time it’s Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the charge. Analysts are buzzing with bold forecasts that DOGE could surge to $1.80 within the next 100 days, a move that would ignite a new wave of meme coin mania. 

But alongside this iconic asset, a viral newcomer priced at only $0.000318MAGAX — is turning into the hottest presale story of the season.

100 Days to $1.80: DOGE’s Roadmap for a Major Rally

Dogecoin has held its place as a cultural icon since its 2021 boom, and with markets heating up again, traders are eyeing another breakout. Technical signals show DOGE forming strong support in the $0.20–$0.25 range, giving bulls confidence. 

If momentum continues, analysts believe a rally toward $1.80 within the next 100 days is possible. The optimism comes from rising trading volumes, whale accumulation, and hints of institutional interest. With meme coins back in focus, DOGE looks ready to reclaim its crown as the sector’s leader.

The Viral Token at $0.000318 Stealing the Spotlight

While Dogecoin grabs headlines, the most talked-about token in presale circles is MAGAX. At a starting price of just $0.000318, analysts and early investors believe it has the potential to generate life-changing returns. 

What makes MAGAX stand out is its positioning as a Meme-to-Earn project — a model that uses AI to track viral content, reward real engagement, and block fake activity. This unique blend of meme culture and functional design is fueling excitement across retail investors who are hungry for the “next big thing.”

5 Reasons MAGAX Could Outperform DOGE in 2025

  1. Low Entry Point: At $0.000318, MAGAX offers ground-floor access compared to DOGE’s multi-billion-dollar valuation.
  2. Stage 3 Presale Momentum: Each presale stage raises the token price, creating scarcity and rewarding early participants.
  3. 10% Bonus Rewards: Stage 3 comes with a bonus structure, giving investors extra tokens just for joining early.
  4. Security and Trust: MAGAX has completed a CertiK audit, a rare step for meme projects and a confidence boost for buyers.
  5. DeFi Roadmap: Plans for staking, liquidity farming, and governance add real utility beyond hype.

Why the Meme Market Needs a Fresh Catalyst

Meme coins thrive on attention, and while DOGE has history, investors often seek new narratives. MAGAX delivers exactly that: viral energy combined with a structural design that encourages long-term holding. 

With over 4,000 holders already backing the project, MAGAX is proving it’s not just a flash-in-the-pan presale but one of the fastest-growing tokens in Q4.

Two Meme Giants, But MAGAX is Leading the Game

Dogecoin’s climb to $1.80 in the next 100 days could reset its dominance in the meme coin world, but MAGAX is shaping up as the high-upside rival. With its $0.000318 entry price, Stage 3 bonus rewards, and unique Meme-to-Earn ecosystem, MAGAX could deliver the kind of exponential gains that legacy tokens like DOGE can no longer match.

For investors, the choice is clear: DOGE offers history and stability, while MAGAX provides raw, viral growth potential. With presale momentum accelerating, the time to join MAGAX may be now — before prices jump again.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1.80 In The Next 100 Days – Along With This $0.000318 Viral Token appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
