Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/26 21:33
Dogecoin price is holding near $0.21, but the latest on-chain signals are raising red flags – fueling a bearish Dogecoin price prediction.

Throughout August, DOGE has declined across all major timeframes, and the stagnation appears tied to a wave of quiet de-risking by large whale wallets.

These major holders are steadily trimming their positions, sparking fears that a broader sell-off may be just beginning, especially as sentiment across the crypto market shifts toward Fear.

With retail investors growing cautious and whales exiting in silence, the next move for DOGE could be critical.

DOGE Whales Distribution Analysis Reveals Strategic De-Risking

Data from cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment shows Dogecoin’s supply distribution patterns from February through August 2025 provide strong evidence of portfolio de-risking among the token’s largest stakeholders.

Large Whale Activity (100M-1B+ coins) shows considerable volatility alongside a general downward trajectory since May 2025 peak of $0.248

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?Source: Santiment

The sharp decline from May highs suggests major holders have been systematically reducing their positions.

Similarly, Mid-Tier Whales (10M-100M coins) display volatility throughout the analyzed period, with patterns indicating this segment is also decreasing exposure to DOGE holdings.

Whale transaction count data also support the subtle de-risking behavior among DOGE large holders, potentially foreshadowing a looming Dogecoin sell-off.

June and July witnessed a dramatic spike in whale transaction volumes, followed by a notable decline phase beginning in early August that aligns with supply distribution patterns.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?Source: Santiment

Only three whales executed transactions exceeding $1 million in DOGE value since June’s start, with most August transactions ranging between $100,000-$250,000.

Throughout Q1 2025, DOGE whales regularly accumulated billions of Dogecoin tokens, a pattern not witnessed in recent periods.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Hints at a Major Sell-off

The DOGE/USDT price chart shows a vulnerable technical setup that corresponds with the whale distribution data.

DOGE is currently trading at $0.21059, and is testing crucial support levels following rejection from the psychological resistance at $0.255.

The ascending trendline support maintained since June faces severe pressure, which represents the final technical defense before a potential breakdown.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?Source: TradingView

Notably, the RSI indicator at 45.44 also reflects diminishing momentum and suggests the asset transitions from neutral territory toward oversold conditions, indicating minimal buying interest at present levels.

A break below this critical threshold would likely trigger accelerated selling toward the $0.1889-$0.16131 support zones, representing a potential 16-23% decline from current price levels.

Maxi Doge Offers Investors a “Beta” To Dogecoin Amid Sell-off Concerns

While Dogecoin struggles and prices continue to fall, some investors are turning to newer meme coins with stronger momentum.

One standout is Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – a fresh meme token currently in its presale phase.

Launched less than a month ago, Maxi Doge has gained serious attention thanks to its viral branding, high-energy vibe, and potential for major returns.

The project has already raised over $1.55 million, signaling strong community interest.

With hype building fast, Maxi Doge could be one of 2025’s top-performing new crypto projects.

Many early buyers are snapping up $MAXI tokens in hopes of landing 100X gains, just like those who got into Dogecoin early in 2020.

Right now, you can still grab 1 MAXI for just $0.000254 – but this presale price won’t last much longer.

To buy, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website, connect your wallet (like Best Wallet).

You can make your purchase using crypto or a bank card in just seconds.

