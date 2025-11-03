Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Coin Enthusiasm Fades, Smart Money Flows Into Remittix Ahead of Major Listing

The Dogecoin price prediction for November paints a mixed picture as momentum weakens across meme coins. While DOGE remains a household name, investor interest is shifting toward tokens offering real-world value. One of the biggest gainers in this rotation is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project which has raised over $27.8 million through the sale of 682 million tokens at $0.1166, Remittix is attracting whale attention ahead of its confirmed major exchange listing.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Bears Pressure Meme Coins as Momentum Slows

Source: TradingView

The larger meme coin market has been experiencing short-lived recovery periods, but market leaders such as Dogecoin are finding it hard to maintain momentum. DOGE is trading at press time at approximately $0.1868, which represents a 0.21 percent decline on a day-to-day basis and a 6.55 percent decline every week. The market capitalization is close to $27.4 billion, which indicates a long-term popularity but not much in the short term.

Key support is shown at $0.1848, and the overhead resistance is at $0.19. Any failure to hold this level may push Dogecoin price prediction targets to the downward trend of $0.17 or even $0.1750. Analyst Ali Martinez is more bearish. He explains that in case the token does not support $0.18, there is a possibility that it may drop to support 0.07.

Both CoinMarketCap and TradingView analysts posit that the recent stagnation in the token could be a bigger trend – as investors sell out of meme coins and buy functional assets. Although Dogecoin continues to enjoy a good community sentiment, its failure to innovate in the technology field exposes it to the threat of newer, more utility-driven competitors.

Remittix: Utility Takes the Lead as Meme Coins Lose Steam

As meme coins flatten, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as the go-to token for investors seeking utility, speed, and compliance. The project’s upcoming CEX listing has fueled excitement, while its ecosystem already supports crypto-to-fiat payments across 30+ countries. With whale wallets increasing their exposure, Remittix continues to dominate smart money inflows heading into Q4.

Here’s what’s driving the momentum behind Remittix:

Wallet beta live, enabling instant global transfers from crypto to real bank accounts

CertiK-verified with full KYC, establishing strong investor confidence and credibility

$27.8M raised, positioning RTX among the most successful ongoing crypto projects

15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily through the Remittix dashboard

Business API integration, linking merchants and payment providers to blockchain rails

These features cement Remittix as a leader among upcoming crypto projects, blending low gas fees, compliance, and real-world adoption. As interest in Dogecoin cools, RTX’s focus on solving crypto-to-bank transfers gives it the edge in long-term growth potential.

Dogecoin’s Decline Signals a Shift to Real Utility

The recent Dogecoin price prediction identifies a declining speculative stage of meme coins, which is replaced by utility-based assets such as Remittix. Although DOGE can continue to exist in the history of crypto, it is obvious that the future is occupied by projects that have a real effect and can scale the ecosystem. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, Remittix stands ready to redefine how digital assets move across the world.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/meme-coin-enthusiasm-fades-smart-money-flows-into-remittix-ahead-of-major-listing/